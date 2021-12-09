Finally! Vicky Kaushal weds Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

There had been a myriad of rumours and speculation circulating in the air over a month as the couple tried to escape the eyes of the paparazzi.

The speculation of their wedding heightened as Katrina Kaif was spotted outside Vicky's residence along with her mother, the day before heading to Rajasthan.

Showbiz world had congratulated the couple before their wedding, adding validation to the rumour. Vicky and Katrina arrived at the wedding venue in Rajasthan on Monday evening along with their family members, as per reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Katrina Kaif's close friend film-maker Kabir Khan along with his wife and daughter were snapped flying off to Jaipur from Mumbai airport.

More celebrities were spotted on Jaipur on Thursday afternoon including Alia Bhatt and Dharma Productions' Apurva Mehta.

On the afternoon of the wedding day, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Vicky's father Sham Kaushal as well as the wedding outfits at the tightly secured wedding venue.

Though the wedding preparation started a week ago, Katrina reportedly made a grand entry in a Royal Rajasthani Doli.

The rumours of the two are dating secretly sparked in 2019, when Katrina said she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal in the future, adding that the two might look good together.

Vicky and Katrina were also brought together to sit for a tête-à-tête conversation on TapeCast Season 2 Episode 6, where they exchanged their thoughts on films, fears and fame.

Vicky listened and valued Katrina's word expressed his fondness for her.

The lovebirds ensured tight security as they have sold their wedding ceremony's telecast rights to Amazon Prime over Rs80 crore deal, reported News 18.

Vicky and Katrina Kaif's four-day gala celebration will reportedly premiere on the streaming giant in early 2022.