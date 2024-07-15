Vicky Kaushal says there is no truth to Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Photo: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Photo: Instagram

The actor also attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday, where Katrina Kaif's appearance sparked pregnancy rumours, once again.

At a recent event for the promotions of Bad Newz, Vicky addressed the rumours and said there is no truth to them.

When Vicky was asked about his plans for celebrating Katrina's birthday on 16 July, and when he will be giving the 'good news', the actor said,"Thank you! It's a very special day."

"The plan is to just spend some quality time together because promotions are going on for a long time, and she's also been travelling. The good news that you are talking about we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation," he said.

On Friday, Katrina made her first public appearance after months with Vicky Kaushal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, and fans began speculating if they could see a bump. She looked stunning in a red saree with gold detailing, paired with gold jewels.

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They often share pictures with each other on their social media.

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz, which revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on 19 July.

 

