Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share new film 'Merry Christmas' posters

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share new film 'Merry Christmas' posters

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's bilingual film finally gets a release date. See new posters of the film shot in Hindi and Tamil.

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:21 pm
&#039;Merry Christmas&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Merry Christmas' poster. Photo: Collected

"Merry Christmas" has been shot in two languages with Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. On Monday, the cast and makers dropped new posters announcing the release date of the film that has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller will be released theatrically in Hindi and Tamil on 15 December.

Sharing a poster featuring herself and Vijay, Katrina Kaif wrote in her Instagram caption, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 15th December 2023..."

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's looks from Merry Christmas were seen for the first time on the new posters. Moreover, a text in Hindi was seen near a taxi on the poster, "Raat jitni sangeen hogi, subah utni rangeen hogi (The more serious the night, the more colourful will be the morning)."

A dark figure could be seen on the streets carrying a soft toy on his back at some hotspots such as cinema halls and bakeries featured depicting nighttime scenes in a city.

Vijay also shared the poster for Merry Christmas' Tamil version. Him and Katrina featured in the poster with a red effect. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 5th December 2023..."

The thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is the first time that Katrina will be working with Vijay. Merry Christmas is Sriram's first film since the award-winning Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. The filmmaker is known for his neo-noir thrillers and this upcoming film is another suspense film with a twist.

Merry Christmas film / Katrina Kaif

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September