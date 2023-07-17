Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share new film 'Merry Christmas' posters

'Merry Christmas' poster. Photo: Collected

"Merry Christmas" has been shot in two languages with Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. On Monday, the cast and makers dropped new posters announcing the release date of the film that has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller will be released theatrically in Hindi and Tamil on 15 December.

Sharing a poster featuring herself and Vijay, Katrina Kaif wrote in her Instagram caption, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 15th December 2023..."

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's looks from Merry Christmas were seen for the first time on the new posters. Moreover, a text in Hindi was seen near a taxi on the poster, "Raat jitni sangeen hogi, subah utni rangeen hogi (The more serious the night, the more colourful will be the morning)."

A dark figure could be seen on the streets carrying a soft toy on his back at some hotspots such as cinema halls and bakeries featured depicting nighttime scenes in a city.

Vijay also shared the poster for Merry Christmas' Tamil version. Him and Katrina featured in the poster with a red effect. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 5th December 2023..."

The thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is the first time that Katrina will be working with Vijay. Merry Christmas is Sriram's first film since the award-winning Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. The filmmaker is known for his neo-noir thrillers and this upcoming film is another suspense film with a twist.