COP Creation presents ‘Mukhosh,’ first look on 15 November

Director Iftekhar Shuvo said he is delighted that COP Creation has taken the initiative to produce “Mukhosh”

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 07:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

COP Creation, a film production and distribution studio, has taken the challenge to distribute the highly-anticipated film "Mukhosh." 

The director of the film disclosed that the first look of the film will be released on 15 November, reads a press release issued by the studio.

The movie is being produced on government funding under the banner of Bachelor Dot Com production.

Director Iftekhar Shuvo said he is delighted that COP Creation has taken the initiative to produce "Mukhosh".

On Wednesday, Managing Partner Mashfikur Rahman and Iftekhar Shuvo signed an agreement, the press release stated. 

The story is based on the novel "Page Number 44" written by Iftekhar himself.

Sunny Sanwar, the producer, said, "COP Creation has been established with talented and experienced individuals who thrive to produce top-notch films. 'Mukhosh' is the first film that is not an in-house production."

He expressed his optimism saying that the film will be a successful one.

He added, "The firm has been working with the intention to revive our film industry. We are ready to work with directors and producers from other studios beside our in-house productions in order to revolutionise the industry." 

Renowned actor Mosharraf Karim will be seen, along with film stars Pori Moni and Ziaul Roshan, as the lead characters.

"Mukhosh" will also showcase actor Iresh Zaker and Pran Roy in pivotal roles.Mashfikur Rahman and Sunny Sanwar from COP Creation was also present in the signing ceremony.

Cop Creation made their mark in the industry with the police action thriller "Mission Extreme".

