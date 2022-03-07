Mosharraf Karim: I don’t know if I am worthy of so much love

The highly anticipated film Mukhosh (Mask) was released on Friday, 4 March, and stars popular actor Mosharraf Karim.

"I don't want to say good or bad things about a film," said Mosharraf to The Business Standard. "I cannot be solely responsible for the success of a film."

As he explained, there are so many variable factors that contribute to a film's success. From a great cast of actors, a film needs a good story, screenplay, editing, music and score, colour, etc.

"Mukhosh, however, has a unique story. We had a young director leading us and he had put in a lot of effort into this work," added Mosharraf.

The story of Mukhosh was based on the novel 'Page 44'. Mosharraf Karim played the role of Ibrahim Khalidi. The actor said that the shooting for the film was concluded within just a few days and, judging from his experience, the audiences can expect a great film.

Mosharraf knew he was interested to star in Mukhosh upon learning about the story from director Efthakhar Suvo.

"In one word, the story is great!" He said.

Mosharraf lived in Dhaka when he was very young. The artiste, however, spent his adolescence and early teens in the village.

He attended grade five to ten at a school in his village. Mosharraf confessed he was very hyperactive when he was young. He, however, did not get into mischief. Rather, he was mostly drawn by the beauty of nature and liked to spend his time outdoors.

"I was surrounded by nature growing up, and I miss it very much," he said. "My house was located near the Arial Khan River and I spent so much time there. I actually spent more time outdoors than I had spent in the classroom.

Mosharraf came back to Dhaka to study for his grade ten. Apart from his studies, he also started acting in various plays. This eventually led him to pursue a career in acting. Today Mosharraf Karim is considered to be one of the leading actors in Bangladesh.

"My fans have a lot of love for me and my work. People occasionally approach me in public," he said. But this does not have the best of outcomes. "I had a person faint after seeing me. I was very scared the first time it happened."

"The situation was very tense. I had this happen to me twice. I don't know if I am worthy of so much love," he added.

Mosharraf has also been gaining popularity in Kolkata. 'Dictionary', directed by Bratya Basu, was released in February of last year. It starred him in one of the leading roles.

Mosharraf will also be starring in a new Kolkata film: 'Gu Kaku' (The Potty Uncle).

"The name of the movie is quite strange," he said. "I initially did not want to be involved with a film with such a title. But the story really fascinated me."

The film will follow the story of a nameless person who is given the name 'Gu Kaku'.

"After I learnt about the story for the film, I feel like there can't be a better title for the movie," Mosharraf added.

The actor is also set to star in a new film in Bangladesh. The film will be made by a young producer and the shooting is scheduled to begin after Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I am an actor. I want to keep acting as long as I live," he said. "If I don't like doing something, I don't do it. I cannot do it. But I really enjoy my work. I want this feeling to last forever."