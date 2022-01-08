'Mission Extreme' hits United Kingdom

''Mission Extreme'' starring Arifin Shuvoo has been released in England, Scotland, and Ireland on 7 January (Friday)

Mission Extream. Photo: Collected
Mission Extream. Photo: Collected

Last year's big-budget Bangladeshi police action thriller ''Mission Extreme'' was released in the United States, France, Australia, and New Zealand, simultaneously with its domestic release - and now the film has been released in three more European countries at the beginning of the new year.

Sunny Sanwar, one of the two directors of the film, said that ''Mission Extreme'' starring Arifin Shuvoo has been released in England, Scotland, and Ireland on 7 January (Friday).

"The popularity of our cinema in foreign countries is increasing day by day, and that is definitely great for everyone. The possibility of us moving further in the international market has already been created."

'Mission Extreme' features an ensemble cast of versatile actors including Taskeen Rahman, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Nabila, Sumit Sengupta, Raisul Islam Asad, Syed Hasan Imam, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Majnun Mizan, Iresh Jaker, Manoj Pramanik, Syed Nazmus Sakib, Sudip Biswas Dip, and more.

According to Rivery Film, a UK and Europe distributor, a total of six shows of 'Mission Extreme' will be screened at Cineworld Cinemas in 10 cities across the three countries.

