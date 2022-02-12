Mosharraf Karim’s ‘Mukhosh’ to be released on 4 March

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 10:37 am

Mukhosh. Photo: Collected
Mukhosh. Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated film 'Mukhosh' is finally releasing on 4 March in theatres.

Producer and director Iftekhar Shuvo has decided this due to the declining Covid-19 infection rate. "As the corona infection rate is declining every day, hopefully it will come down to 5% by the end of this month," He said. 

Iftekhar added that the trailer will be released on 18 February. Mosharraf Karim, Porimoni, Roshan, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Pran Roy, Faruk Ahmed, Rashed Mamun Apu, Tarek Sapan, Elina Shammi, Olangkar Chowdhury and others starred in the film. 

The government-granted film is based on Iftekhar Shuvo's novel 'Page Number 44'. 

The movie produced under the banner of Bachelor Dot Com production will be distributed by COP Creation, a film production and distribution studio. 

The songs of the movie can be viewed on Tiger Media's YouTube channel.

