Cameron Diaz opens up about retiring from acting: 'I feel whole'

During a sit-down interview with actor-comedian Kevin Hart on Thursday for his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz opened up about how acting occupied much of her life which ultimately led her to take a step back and reevaluate everything.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you're the person who's the talent, all parts of you that isn't, that has to sort of be handed off to other people," the 48-year-old explained.

She went on to explain that from the spotlight perspective, it's as if she was "a machine" but for her "personal spiritual self" she realized when she was 40-years-old that the part of her that "functioned at a high level wasn't enough".

Cameron also reiterated that though she has a "love" for acting, there were "so many parts" of her life that she "wasn't touching" and "wasn't managing".

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It's the best feeling," she explained.

After embracing a simpler life rather than having "blinders on" and constantly feeling as if she was "going going going", Cameron says, "I feel whole."

She also said that during her time away from the spotlight she met her now-husband and has since started a family, "all those things I didn't have time for before".

Cameron married her husband Benji Madden in January 2015. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden.

Her last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of Annie, in which she starred as Miss Hannigan. Cameron also reflected about retiring from acting during a discussion with Gwyneth Paltrow for In Goop Health. She has since launched her own wine brand called Avaline.