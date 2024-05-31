Malala makes her acting debut on British sitcom 'We Are Lady Parts'

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 03:38 pm

Although Yousafzai has previously worked behind the scenes, this marks her first on-screen role.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Malala Yousafzai, the 26-year-old Nobel Prize-winning activist, has made her acting debut with a cameo in the second season of the British sitcom 'We Are Lady Parts'.

In an episode titled 'Malala Made Me Do It', Yousafzai appears in a fantasy sequence dressed in a mix of Western and Pakistani attire, sitting on a fake horse.

Although Yousafzai has previously worked behind the scenes, this marks her first on-screen role. She humorously told Vogue, "I'm finally showing my hidden talent." The series, which follows a punk-rock band of Muslim women, highlights their journey through friendships and cultural challenges.

'We Are Lady Parts' has received critical acclaim, earning five BAFTA nominations and two Gotham Award nods. The second season premiered on 30 May.

 

