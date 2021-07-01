Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production officially starts

Production on the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, which has the full title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has officially started in Atlanta.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals that the sequel to the highly successful 2018 film, Black Panther, will see the return of its core cast, with director Ryan Coogler also back behind the camera. But, the project moves forward without its leading man and titular hero played by Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 due to cancer.

Plot details remain under wraps, and Feige did not say which specific actors would be returning. But Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett would all likely reprise their roles from the original film.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to debut on July 8, 2022.