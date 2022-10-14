'Wakanda Forever' will include a major time skip for the MCU, opening a gap between the in-universe death of T'Challa and the rest of the timeline.

"Ramonda realises that it's been a year since T'Challa's passing and Shuri's still not healing – she's not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way," director Ryan Coogler said, adding, "They take a retreat – stepping away from the city, from the technology – to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That's when Namor shows up."

It is the first 'Black Panther' movie since Chadwick's sudden death in 2020. It also marks the debut of Namor, one of MCU's oldest characters and it will bring Phase 4 to a close.

'Wakanda Forever' will be out on 11 November.

