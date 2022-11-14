'Black Panther' sequel scores huge opening, at home and abroad

Splash

BSS
14 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

'Black Panther' sequel scores huge opening, at home and abroad

BSS
14 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
&#039;Black Panther&#039; sequel scores huge opening, at home and abroad

Disney and Marvel's highly anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had a huge opening this weekend, taking in an estimated $180 million in North American theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That domestic opening -- the 13th highest all-time, according to BoxOfficePro.com -- came as the film was raking in an impressive $330 million worldwide, a major boost for Hollywood after a lackluster October.

"This is a sensational opening," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "Reviews and audience scores are excellent -- Wakanda should dominate moviegoing... into December."

The film pays heartfelt tribute to the star of the original "Black Panther," Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer in 2020 at age 43. He makes several flashback appearances as the fictional Wakanda fights against an underwater kingdom after the death of Boseman's character, King T'Challa.

Letitia Wright, as T'Challa's sister Shuri, and Angela Bassett, as Queen Ramonda, struggle to fill the king's shoes. Also starring are Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke.

The original "Black Panther," the first major black superhero movie, became a cultural phenomenon, with a $202 million opening and a best-picture Oscar nomination.

Far, far behind in second place this weekend was Warner Bros.' "Black Adam," at $8.6 million -- not even one-twentieth the "Wakanda" total. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle, a spinoff from 2019's "Shazam!," has now taken in $141.1 million domestically.

Universal's rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," powered by mega-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, managed to defy the superhero trend to place third, taking in $6.1 million in its fourth week out.

A family-friendly film, Sony's live-action/computer-animated musical comedy "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," placed fourth at $3.2 million.

And Paramount's horror movie "Smile" continued to find viewers in its seventh week out, coming in fifth. With an estimated take of $2.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, its domestic total bumped up to $102 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Prey for the Devil" ($2.0 million)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" ($1.7 million)

"One Piece Film: Red" ($1.4 million)

"Till" ($618,000)

"Armageddon Time" ($352,000)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Black Panther / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

9h | Brands
iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor A Alam

4,000-year-old coins and the world’s first stamp

11h | Panorama
Steam rises from coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe&#039;s biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. Photo: Reuters

What became of climate pledges made at COP26?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

2h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

2h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

21h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself
Sports

Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself