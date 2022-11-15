Black Panther sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

15 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
15 November, 2022, 02:10 pm

Photo: Collected
Marvel Studios adventure 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada.

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster 'Black Panther' racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. 

Outside the domestic market, Wakanda Forever pulled in an estimated $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. It ranked as the top-grossing Hollywood release in all markets.

The domestic total ranked as the number 13 of the top openings of all time.

"One of the top 15 openings of all time tells me the box office is pretty healthy when there is something audiences want to see," said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "Marvel time and time again offers something audiences want to see."

Marvel had to rework 'Wakanda Forever' after Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin.

Film critics praised the sequel, saying Marvel had succeeded in paying tribute to Boseman while offering a compelling film despite the loss of the popular lead character.

Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Movies / Hollywood

