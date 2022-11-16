Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Splash

Shiddhartho Zaman
16 November, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in theatres on 11 November, 2022

Shiddhartho Zaman
16 November, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:47 am

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, fans of the franchise were unsure of how the movies would move forward. But Black Panther is back with Wakanda Forever and it is more than just another heroic tale. 

Writer/Director Ryan Coogler rightfully honours the late actor and ushers in a new chapter for the franchise. He had to rewrite the script after Boseman's untimely passing and he did so masterfully by focusing on characters, like M'Baku, Nakia, and Okoye, as well as introducing a mix of new characters such as Namor, Riri Williams, and Namora.

And the cast of extremely talented actors deliver! 

The plot is complex. The film emphasises both on how to come to terms with T'Challa's death, and the ongoing battle between the Wakandans and the Atlanteans. 

The quality of Wakanda Forever's storytelling varies somewhat. The movie gets off to a powerful start with a touching tribute to Boseman, the loss of the actor and the character is felt strongly throughout the entire movie. 

Shuri (Letitia Wright), despite her prowess as a scientist, struggles with her inability to save her brother. Ramonda, on the other hand, must strike a balance between comforting her daughter and safeguarding her nation from both internal and external enemies. 

Act three, however, is not as strong as the first two. The third act follows the typical Marvel formula: a lot of fights are taking place in several places and generally there is a lot happening simultaneously. 

When you stop to think about it, the location of the fights were kind of ridiculous. But despite these shortcomings, it does not take away from the overall experience. 

At two hours and 41 minutes, it is a lengthy movie. However, it is tightly paced and, because the story focuses on so many characters, the length feels justified. 

It is not a gloomy affair in its entirety though; Coogler included plenty of amusing one-liners throughout the movie and also takes a few jabs at the AVATAR saga, which will be returning to theatres soon.

The track record of the quality of CGI in Marvel movies are inconsistent, and Wakanda Forever is right on brand. There are breathtaking shots of underwater cities and landscapes, yet the CGI struggles in some action sequences. 

Surprisingly, not a lot of non-MCU content is included in the movie. The outside world and various agencies are seeking to manage Wakanda through bureaucracy, but beyond that, it is mostly a self-contained story. These moments felt somewhat forced but speculating from the hints, we could be seeing a US/World vs. Wakanda narrative in the future. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lacks a real 'villain'. Tenoch Huerta's portrayal as Namor is nothing short of amazing. He is fierce and intimidating, yet his concerns about the outside world are also immensely understandable and rational. 

At the end of the day, Namor is there to protect his people; he is not a cartoonish moustache-twirling villain. Even if you support the Wakandans in this situation, it is very simple to understand why Namor acted the way he did. He has some of the best-written and most engaging scenes in the movie with Shuri. 

Angela Bassett's portrayal as Queen Ramonda was spectacular! She showed a masterclass in rage, grief, and leadership. Her scenes in the trailers were just the tip of the iceberg. Danai Gurira as General Okoye also has a lot more to deal with, she was Shuri's defender, the commander of the Wakandan army, and had to deal with T'Challa's passing in own way.

The representation in the film is also a noteworthy mention. What the first film did for black people around the world – gave them a hero they could identify with and root for – Wakanda Forever does the same for Central and Latin American people, it gave them the Atlanteans. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever accomplishes something that many did not deem feasible. It honours Boseman and T'Challa, and somehow manages to usher in a new era in the franchise. 

Features / Top News

Wakanda / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Movie Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

44m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday