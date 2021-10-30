Aryan Khan walks out of jail nearly a month after arrest in drugs-on-cruise case

30 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 11:54 am

Aryan Khan left in a convoy of cars at around 11am after he spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline on Friday as his lawyers tried to gather documents required for his release

Aryan Khan seen walking out of Mumbai&#039;s Arthur Road prison on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Photo :Hindustan Times
Aryan Khan seen walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Photo :Hindustan Times

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was released from the Arthur Road prison on Saturday after nearly a month of his arrest in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan left in a convoy of cars at around 11am after he spent another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline on Friday as his lawyers tried to gather documents required for his release. The 23-year-old Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday.

Hundreds of people were seen outside the Arthur Road Central prison to take a glimpse of Aryan Khan coming out of the jail as Mumbai Police threw in a heavy security blanket in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, officials of the Arthur Road Central Jail said they collected court documents pertaining to bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3 in the cruise ship drugs seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), from the bail letterbox at around 5.30am.

"We have received the bail order documents and we are processing them. He (Aryan) will be released along with all other inmates who have also been granted bail. They are expected to be released between 10am-12pm," Arthur Road jail superintendent NB Vayachal said.

