Arjun Rampal to star as professor in ‘Money Heist’ Hindi remake ‘Three Monkeys’

Glitz

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:13 pm

Related News

Arjun Rampal to star as professor in ‘Money Heist’ Hindi remake ‘Three Monkeys’

Arjun shared that he has started shooting for the project and shared a close-up shot of himself from the sets of Three Monkeys

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:13 pm
Arjun Rampal kicks off shoot for Money Heist&#039;s Hindi remake Three Monkeys. Photo: Collected
Arjun Rampal kicks off shoot for Money Heist's Hindi remake Three Monkeys. Photo: Collected

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, Money Heist.

On Monday, Arjun shared that he has started shooting for the project and shared a close-up shot of himself from the sets of Three Monkeys. He captioned the picture, "Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset."

Arjun's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. Many fans pointed out Arjun's character in the film. One fan said, "Desi professor. I hope Bollywood can give a tough competition to Money Heist."  While another one wrote, "Our Indian professor."

In the original Spanish series, the plot involves two robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor. The character is played by Alvaro Morte. The group of robbers in the show are named after cities -- Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Nairobi, Rio, Helsinki, Oslo and Berlin.

Three Monkeys will be directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla. The film will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas' son, Mustafa Burmawala.

Abbas Mustan's known directorial films such as Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 and 2 among others. They are currently also gearing up for the release of Penthouse on Netflix featuring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal among others.

Apart from Three Monkeys, Arjun will next be seen in the spy thriller movie Dhaakad alongside actor Kangana Ranaut. He will also be seen in the period war drama titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. Arjun will play the role of Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar. Arjun is set to star in the Telugu period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu alongside Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role.

Arjun Rampal / Three Monkeys / Money Heist / remake / Bollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

Now | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

14m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

24m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka