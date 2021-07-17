Antonio Banderas joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Glitz

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:13 pm

Related News

Antonio Banderas joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

‘Indiana Jones 5’ is scheduled to release on July 29 next year

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:13 pm
Antonio Banderas joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5&#039;. Photo: Collected
Antonio Banderas joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5'. Photo: Collected

Popular Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has been roped in with Harrison Ford in the much-awaited franchise "Indiana Jones 5"

Directed by "Logan" famed director James Mangold, the movie also features Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann, reports Wion news.

In the movie, Harrison Ford will be seen reprising his role as the legendary archaeologist Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones. The first film to come out of this famous franchise was back in 1981, under the title 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Interestingly, the production work on 'Indian Jones 5' has started already in locations like Pinewood and other parts of the UK.

This installment is being co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who had helmed the first four 'Indiana Jones' movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

'Indiana Jones 5' is scheduled to release on July 29 next year.

Antonio Banderas / Indiana Jones 5 / Harrison Ford

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident