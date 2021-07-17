Antonio Banderas joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Popular Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has been roped in with Harrison Ford in the much-awaited franchise "Indiana Jones 5"

Directed by "Logan" famed director James Mangold, the movie also features Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann, reports Wion news.

In the movie, Harrison Ford will be seen reprising his role as the legendary archaeologist Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones. The first film to come out of this famous franchise was back in 1981, under the title 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Interestingly, the production work on 'Indian Jones 5' has started already in locations like Pinewood and other parts of the UK.

This installment is being co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who had helmed the first four 'Indiana Jones' movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

'Indiana Jones 5' is scheduled to release on July 29 next year.