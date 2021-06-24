Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Glitz

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:29 am

Harrison Ford. Photo: Collected
Harrison Ford. Photo: Collected

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene for a new "Indiana Jones" movie, Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday.

Production of the fifth "Indiana Jones" film will continue while "the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated" for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. "The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said.

The movie's release date has been postponed several times. Disney currently plans for it to debut in July 2022. Production started earlier this month in London.

Ford first played the character, a fedora-wearing archaeologist and adventurer, in 1981 in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Three other movies followed in 1984, 1989 and 2008.

The new installment co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

In 2014, Ford broke his leg while filming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on him.

