Anne Hathaway to star in The Idea of You adaptation

Anne Hathaway will feature in Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You's film adaptation. She will play a 40-year-old divorced mother.

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Collected
Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is set to play the lead role in the film adaptation of author Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You. The project is being jointly developed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Tony-nominated actor and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay based on the 2017 bestselling book.

The story is about Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie's husband Dan leaves her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year old daughter.

Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24 year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

The project will be backed by Cathy Schulman's Welle Entertainment shingle along with Gabrielle Union and her production banner I'll Have Another.

Anne Hathaway, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for 2012 movie Les Miserables, most recently featured in HBO Max's heist comedy Locked Down and Amazon's anthology series Solos.

The actor will next star in Apple TV Plus' miniseries We Crashed, based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery.

