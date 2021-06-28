Ananta Jalil to star in tri-country venture

Ananta Jalil and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be seen in the movie. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Ananta Jalil will be starring in another big-budget joint venture produced by Norway, China and Pakistan.

The movie reportedly titled "The Last Hope" will centre on car racing, reports Jagonews 24.

Popular actors from all three countries will star in this big-budget movie. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Javed Parvez and Norwegian actress Shaoli Promuk will be seen in leading roles. There are also reports that his wife actress Afiea Nusrat Barsha might be seen in the movie as well.

Ananta Jalil confirmed the news to Jagonews 24 and gave them brief details about the film.

Ananta said, "I have known the main director of the movie. He is a citizen of Norway but Pakistani descent. He wants to make the movie for the Pakistani audience. He has a strong affection for Bangladesh's art and culture. And thus he wants to release this movie in our country as well."

"With that idea in his mind, he offered me the role in his movie. I will release full details about the movie soon," Jalil added.

The film will be shot in many countries as soon as the pandemic subsides. The film will be released in cinema halls in several countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Ananta Jalil starrer "Din: The Day" is currently awaiting to be released in theatres. The actor is also busy working on this other movie "Netri: The Leader" starring his wife Barsha and him in the lead role.