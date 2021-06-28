Ananta Jalil to star in tri-country venture

Glitz

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 01:07 pm

Related News

Ananta Jalil to star in tri-country venture

Ananta Jalil and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan will be seen in this movie

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 01:07 pm
Ananta Jalil and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be seen in the movie. Photo: Collected
Ananta Jalil and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be seen in the movie. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Ananta Jalil will be starring in another big-budget joint venture produced by Norway, China and Pakistan.

The movie reportedly titled "The Last Hope" will centre on car racing, reports Jagonews 24.

Popular actors from all three countries will star in this big-budget movie. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Javed Parvez and Norwegian actress Shaoli Promuk will be seen in leading roles. There are also reports that his wife actress Afiea Nusrat Barsha might be seen in the movie as well.

Ananta Jalil confirmed the news to Jagonews 24 and gave them brief details about the film.

Ananta said, "I have known the main director of the movie. He is a citizen of Norway but Pakistani descent. He wants to make the movie for the Pakistani audience. He has a strong affection for Bangladesh's art and culture. And thus he wants to release this movie in our country as well."

"With that idea in his mind, he offered me the role in his movie. I will release full details about the movie soon," Jalil added.

The film will be shot in many countries as soon as the pandemic subsides. The film will be released in cinema halls in several countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Ananta Jalil starrer "Din: The Day" is currently awaiting to be released in theatres. The actor is also busy working on this other movie "Netri: The Leader" starring his wife Barsha and him in the lead role.

Top News

Ananta Jalil / Norway, China and Pakistan venture / Mahira Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

16h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

17h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

18h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook