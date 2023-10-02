Actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2023, 11:10 am
02 October, 2023

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, has tied the knot for the second time. She got married to businessman Salim Karim.

The duo got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan shared a video as Mahira walked down the aisle towards Salim. The groom was seen wiping his tears in the clip. Salim also walked towards her and lifted her veil. An emotional Salim kissed Mahira's forehead and hugged her. The bride was also seen getting emotional as she wrapped her arms around Salim.

As per Tribune.com, Mahira had earlier confirmed dating Salim while speaking with Samina Peerzada. In 2022, when Mahira was asked if she was in love, she smiled and nodded her head. "Yeah, I think I am in love. I don't know, I am so shy about it," Mahira had said. She had also confirmed that he wasn't from the industry.

Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamer's first Pakistan-themed original, reported Variety. The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past.

