81 receives ‘Yes Card’ in RTV’s 'Young Star'

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 01:41 pm

The show is all set to be aired on RTV every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm from 23 November

Singer Sabrina Porshi, Ibrar Tipu and Pratik Hasan will appear as judges of the musical talent hunt. Photo: Courtesy
A total of 81 young talents have received the "Yes Card" in the highly competitive musical reality show Danish presents "Young Star."

The studio audition round for the show ended on 17 November, which is set to premiere on RTV with the slogan "Gola Chhere Gao".

Thousands of contestants from all over the country, as well as from all over the world, took part in the audition round of the musical talent hunt show.

A total of 81 received the Yes card. Photo: Courtesy
The show is all set to air from 23 November on RTV every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm.

It will also be aired on 'RTV Plus' and 'RTV reality show's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Produced by Sohag Masud, the musical reality  show is hosted by Imtu Ratish and Ruhani Salsabil Labonno.

Singer Sabrina Porshi, Ibrar Tipu and Pratik Hasan will appear as judges of the musical talent hunt.

Earlier, the registration for "Young Star" opened on 10 September for participants aged between 12 and 22.

