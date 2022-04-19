Manna’s wife Sheli wrote a song in memory of her husband

Celebrated actor Manna's wife Sheli Manna wrote a song in remembrance of her husband.

The song is voiced by popular musician Ibrar Tipu and Kanta, said a press release.

S M Aslam Talukder, known by his stage name Manna, died in 2008 following a heart attack, but the actor lives in people's heart through his work.

"The pain of losing someone cannot be described in words. Manna left the world long ago but he live in our memories," shared Sheli Manna.

"For the first time I have penned down the pain of losing Manna in a song. It will released on Eid under the banner of Kritanjoli.

Aside from singing Ibrar Tipu has also composed and arranged the song.

The song will be release on Eid day on Kritanjoli YouTube channel.