In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show
Various brands and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries have participated in the event
The 15th iteration of the Dhaka Motor Show is being held on the premises of the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara from Thursday, throughout Friday and till Saturday.
Various brands and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries participated in the event, with big names such as Honda, Toyota, and Mitsubishi showcasing their vehicles.
Unlike previous iterations, no official car meet was held on the event premise this year.
The show is getting significant turnout, notably motorcycle enthusiasts, as the alleged raising of CC restriction in the coming year has made many of them excited. A number of bikes with engines over 150cc displacement are displayed in the event.
Gallery