In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

Wheels

Ahbaar Mohammad
25 June, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

Various brands and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries have participated in the event

Ahbaar Mohammad
25 June, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 10:00 am

The 15th iteration of the Dhaka Motor Show is being held on the premises of the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara from Thursday, throughout Friday and till Saturday. 

Various brands and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries participated in the event, with big names such as Honda, Toyota, and Mitsubishi showcasing their vehicles.  

Unlike previous iterations, no official car meet was held on the event premise this year. 

The show is getting significant turnout, notably motorcycle enthusiasts, as the alleged raising of CC restriction in the coming year has made many of them excited. A number of bikes with engines over 150cc displacement are displayed in the event.

Gallery

MG showcasing their latest EV technology. Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS
MG showcasing their latest EV technology. Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS
The Eclipse Cross is ready to traverse all the steep ramps on Bashundhara R/A
The Eclipse Cross is ready to traverse all the steep ramps on Bashundhara R/A
DHS Motors had Honda&#039;s entire catalogue for the Bangladeshi market out on a red carpet for everyone to walk on.
DHS Motors had Honda's entire catalogue for the Bangladeshi market out on a red carpet for everyone to walk on.
Continental Motors/Asian imports brought the relatively hot (exotics, rather) imports
Continental Motors/Asian imports brought the relatively hot (exotics, rather) imports
The fastest car on display wasn&#039;t a car at all, but a 600 bhp sport SUV.
The fastest car on display wasn't a car at all, but a 600 bhp sport SUV.
Pirelli had its premium tire offerings on display while offering visitors a go on their very rudimentary simulator rig.
Pirelli had its premium tire offerings on display while offering visitors a go on their very rudimentary simulator rig.
Participating bike brands were offering test drives and stunt shows all over the venue
Participating bike brands were offering test drives and stunt shows all over the venue
Helmets sold like hotcakes inside Hall 1
Helmets sold like hotcakes inside Hall 1
Suzuki’s Gixxer SF continues to be a favourite among local riders
Suzuki’s Gixxer SF continues to be a favourite among local riders
GPX dropped the new Demon 165, now with 4 valve engine and dual channel ABS
GPX dropped the new Demon 165, now with 4 valve engine and dual channel ABS
Looks can certainly be deceiving with the new Hero Hunk
Looks can certainly be deceiving with the new Hero Hunk

 

 

Features

Dhaka Motor Show / Motor Show / Mercedes Benz / Porsche / Honda / Hero / Hero Bangladesh / GPX Bangladesh / GPX / MG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

3h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

15h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

15h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

16h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion