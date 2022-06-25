In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

The 15th iteration of the Dhaka Motor Show is being held on the premises of the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara from Thursday, throughout Friday and till Saturday.

Various brands and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries participated in the event, with big names such as Honda, Toyota, and Mitsubishi showcasing their vehicles.

Unlike previous iterations, no official car meet was held on the event premise this year.

The show is getting significant turnout, notably motorcycle enthusiasts, as the alleged raising of CC restriction in the coming year has made many of them excited. A number of bikes with engines over 150cc displacement are displayed in the event.

Gallery

MG showcasing their latest EV technology. Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS

The Eclipse Cross is ready to traverse all the steep ramps on Bashundhara R/A

DHS Motors had Honda's entire catalogue for the Bangladeshi market out on a red carpet for everyone to walk on.

Continental Motors/Asian imports brought the relatively hot (exotics, rather) imports

The fastest car on display wasn't a car at all, but a 600 bhp sport SUV.

Pirelli had its premium tire offerings on display while offering visitors a go on their very rudimentary simulator rig.

Participating bike brands were offering test drives and stunt shows all over the venue

Helmets sold like hotcakes inside Hall 1

Suzuki’s Gixxer SF continues to be a favourite among local riders

GPX dropped the new Demon 165, now with 4 valve engine and dual channel ABS