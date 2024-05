As cyclone Remal moves over Bangladesh, Dhaka city woke up to clouds blanketing the city with wind and rain pouring down.

Taking advantage of a calm moment in the storm, this man is returning with his needed purchases. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Taking a break to wait out the storm a luxury few can afford.

Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Even on days like this the food must flow, as residents prefer to remain indoors, demand for food deliveries inevitably goes up.