Sundarbans getting back to normal a month after cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 05:17 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

After being ravaged by the cyclonic storm Remal last May, the world's largest mangrove forest Sundarbans started taking back its usual form as various plant species have begun to sprout anew.

The forest has now been teeming with Sundari, Goran, Golpata and other trees in and around the forest under the influence of the monsoon.

Freshwater ponds, which had become saline due to tidal surges during the cyclone, have recently been replenished with freshwater due to the monsoon rains, contributing to rejuvenate the Sundarbans, and filling it with vitality once again.

Due to entry restrictions of tourists, fishermen, woodcutters and honey collectors, the Sundarbans now is enjoying a serene silence which helped to the increase in fish and wildlife production, facilitating their free movement, breeding activities, and the growth of new plants.

Narrating the damage of the cyclone Remal on the mangrove forest, Mihir Kumar Deb, forest conservator of the Sundarbans, told UNB that the damage caused by 26 May Remal surpassed that of previous cyclones Aila and Sidr, with tidal surges reaching up to 20 feet height.

During the cyclone, over 100 freshwater ponds were inundated with saline water, resulting in the death of over 100 deer and various other animals, he narrated.

Moreover, numerous Sundari, Goran and Golpata trees along with other plant species were destroyed, stripping the Sundarbans of its natural splendor, the conservator said.  

Like previous occasions, the forest department has already restricted tourist visits and the entry of fishermen, woodcutters and honey collectors from 1 June to 31 August to allow for the regeneration of plants and the breeding of fish and wildlife.

As a result, the Sundarbans started to regain its usual beauty within one month of hitting the cyclone.

The mangrove forest is enriched with 350 species of birds, 290 species of animals, 30-35 species of reptiles, 42 species of mammals, 8-10 species of amphibians and 200 species of fish and other aquatic creatures.

