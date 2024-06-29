'Remal' damages crops worth Tk 180.24cr in Khulna agri-zone

Cyclone 'Remal' has damaged crops on 45,590 hectares of land worth Tk180.24 crore in the Khulna agricultural zone, according to the Directorate of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Khulna.

The crops covering the areas of 44148.95 hectares of farming land were partially damaged whereas 1450.90 hectares of farming land were totally damaged in the 'Remal-hit' four districts-Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail, said Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Khulna Zone Mohon Kumar Ghosh.

In Khulna district, a total of 3,565.65 hectares of cropland of 13,796 farmers was affected due to Cyclone Remel, the DAE official said, adding that the amount of loss in the district is around Taka 42.98 Crore.

In Bagerhat, a total of 12,611.50 hectares of cropland of 39465 farmers were damaged and the loss in the district is around Taka 97.36 crore.

In Satkhira, a total of 659.7 hectares of cropland of 12,156 farmers were affected where the loss amount is Tk24.42 Crore.

In Narail, a total of 28,763 hectares of cropland of 8,620 farmers were affected where the loss amount is around Tk15.47 Crore.

While talking to BSS, Mohon Kumar Ghosh said the tropical cyclone 'Remal' caused extensive damage to the southern coastal areas, especially the croplands.

He said the affected crops include jute, Aush seedbed, aush cultivated land, groundnut, chilli, bona Aman, ginger, turmeric, summer melon, litchi, mango, papaya, betel nut, sugarcane, banana, sugarcane, winter maize, sesame, summer were damaged by cyclone 'Remal.'

There were a variety of vegetables of various kharif seasons including tomato, mug dal and banana also affected.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are working tirelessly in favour of the helpless farmers to recover the loss, Mohon Kumar said adding that incentives are being given to farmers to overcome the damage caused by Cyclone Rimel.

In the coming months, they will be supported by all kinds of incentives from the government. Besides, regular counselling and supervision is being done at the field level, he added.