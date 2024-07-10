UIU stands beside Remal affected people

UIU Social Services Club (UIUSSC), a wing of the Directorate of Career Counseling and Student Affairs (DCCSA) of United International University (UIU), has collected an emergency fund to extend a hand of support to the distressed families in Remal cyclone affected areas at Koyra in Khulna.

Thousands of people were severely affected in those areas by the devastating cyclone.

The members of UIU Social Services Club were divided into several groups to collect fund for the cyclone-affected people from the faculty members, administrative staffs, and students of UIU, reads a press release.

Recently, they distributed the collected amount among 50 families at Koyra in Khulna. This financial support may help them to suppress their hardship and recover from their situation, even for a little bit. Renata PLC was the Health Care Partner.

A team consisting of 07 members of the Social Services Club recently marched to few remote insuperable areas at Koyra and collected data of the affected families. Then they sorted out and identified a number of families who were severely affected and jeopardized.

Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU, hast hanked to all the faculty members, administrative officers and students who stood beside the Remal-affected people. He also expressed his gratitude to everybody involved in making the campaign a success, especially Prof. Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Director of DCCSA and Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, Moderator of UIUSSC for their proactive coordination.