Mirpur DOHS car community organises third annual car meet 

Wheels

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:47 pm

Photos: Saikat Roy
Photos: Saikat Roy

Car enthusiasts gathered in Mirpur DOHS on 25 November 2022 to celebrate the third Mirpur 12 Enthusiasts Meet. 

Photos: Saikat Roy
Photos: Saikat Roy

Organised by the admins of Mirpur DOHS car community, the event was held at the Mirpur DOHS Shopping Complex parking lot. The meet brought together car enthusiasts from all parts of the capital. 

Photos: Saikat Roy
Photos: Saikat Roy

Notable cars at the event included several Subaru Impreza STIs, a few tastefully modded project cars and even the country's only Pandem Supra MKV. 

Photos: Saikat Roy
Photos: Saikat Roy

This is the third iteration of the event, the first was held in 2020. 

Photos: Saikat Roy
Photos: Saikat Roy

 

