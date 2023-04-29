2024 Mercedes E-Class unveiled

Saikat Roy
29 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:08 pm

2024 Mercedes E-Class unveiled

The sixth generation of the Mercedes E-Class has been unveiled featuring a completely new design, increased EV range and integration of artificial intelligence.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

  The new model will be offered in two different hybrid variants along with either four cylinder or six cylinder petrol or diesel engine options. Power figures will start at 194bhp for the base variant going up all the way till 375bhp. All the drivetrain variants come with a standard nine-speed automatic transmission.

 The petrol-electric hybrid variant is the top of the line hybrid trim which received a larger battery pack of 24.1kWh that allows for an improved electric range of about 111km. This model is the last iteration of the E-Class to come with a fully combustion engine variant. 

 The new E-Class sits on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz's Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform which brings structural changes leading to an improved stability. 

 For the interior, Mercedes gave the E-Class a completely new design with even more screens and high quality material to improve comfort. For context, the dashboard of the new E-Class comes with a 12.3 inch screen for the instrument cluster followed by another 14.4 inch screen for the infotainment system in portrait orientation which can be further specced up to get an all new Superscreen. 

 The E-Class is arguably one of the most iconic series of models from the German manufacturer. Price of the new E-Class will start from £50,000 in the UK, which is the model that's more likely to start coming to Bangladesh in a few months. Although, as of now, Mercedes Benz Bangladesh is yet to announce the E-Class locally. 

