Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

During the initial phase of Covid-19, people were afraid to visit hospitals even for regular measures.

At that time, Dr Saklayen Russel, a Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, stepped ahead, answering basic medical queries through his Youtube channel. His presentations and discussions regarding various health issues were very influential for people stuck at home.

On Thursday evening, Dr Saklayen Russel got the best well-being influencer category award in Daraz presents Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award-2021.

Alongside him, 17 other influencers from 15 different categories who have left a mark with their content in the last three to four years were awarded in the ceremony.

The Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award took place on December 9 at Radisson Blu Grand Ballroom.

This one-of-a-kind project was held to formally recognise the most influential people on social media platforms. This is the first-ever influencer recognition award on this scale.

The Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award took place on 9 December at Radisson Blu Grand Ballroom. Photo: Courtesy

Distinguished judges from across the industries, including Salim Hossain Saju, actor Sumon Patwary and Korvi Rakshand, have selected the winners. Sima Hamid, chief patron of Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation, was the chief guest along with guest of honour Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh Government.

Presented by Daraz and organised by "Marvel - Be You", The Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award is Bangladesh's first-ever recognition programme for the social media content producers. The programme was held in association with The Business Standard, HungryNaki, Polar and Kantar.

In this digital age, content producers have won the hearts of millions with their innovative content; we are watching more and more impacts of their activities. On top of that, these content creators sometimes become influencers when they make a positive impact on society.

To celebrate such creators' innovation and encourage them for a continued social positive impact, notable influencers who have been impacting people's lives have been recognised.

The whole evening was structured in three segments with five categories in each. Apart from the main event, the evening was coloured with dance performances; stand-up comedy acts from Ashik and Amin and the concluding music segment. Stand-Up comedian Rafsan Sabad and Sakib Bin Rashid anchored the programme.

After the first segment, Salman Muqtadir and a crew performed a dance collaboration displaying various 90's advertisements and renowned shows like Kothao keu nai.

"We are here to celebrate the evening. This event is not different from what we see in global Youtube Fests or Educon in India. Such events are more of a reunion of all the content creators. They have fun, appreciate each other's work and return home with much inspiration,"said Ayman Sadiq, Founder of 10 Minute School.

"For any art and crafts, professional development is very important. It thrives the overall culture. However, you can not bring professional development without social recognition. Such awards will bring the required social recognition which will promote content creation," Ayman added.

Rafsan Sabab, co-anchor of the event and awardee of the Stand-Up Comedy section, believes this event was very necessary since the influencer market is spreading in Bangladesh.

"Well, although it's a booming market, it's a bit disorganised. Influencers are yet to discover a suitable approach to work for the long term. Brands like Marvel - Be You have a lot of scope to invest in here. I believe such events will help the industry and the influencers to find the right way ahead," Rafsan said.

In total, 17 influencers were awarded in 15 categories: well-being, food blogging, fashion, travel, make-up, cooking, entertainment content creation, music, sports, art, writing, comedy, dance, community engagement, children, photography, and business next-gen.

Rafsan The ChotoBhai, who won the award in the best food blogger category, said, "This event is a stepping stone. With this event, we are entering into a bigger market. You know, to sustain this industry, we need endorsements. Since brands have collaborated to recognise the influencers today, we are hopeful that from now on, influencers will have more support."

Mahzabin Ferdous, Co-founder and Managing Director of "Marvel - Be You" said, "We have been serving communications in the last 15 years, and we've realised there is a gap. So, we have come up with a platform where influencers and brands will be together. The purpose was that the influencers are rightly fitted in respective niches and the brands will know who are working in the relevant fields. That identification is necessary."

According to Tajdin Hasan, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Daraz, there are a lot of stereotypical negative connotations and misconceptions associated with influencers and social media content producers. But there are many influences whose work is positively changing the society. So the goal is to acknowledge their good work.

"On the other hand, is it just the number of followers that make some influencers?" he asked, answering, "Not necessarily. An influencer is someone with an idea who can change the society. To be an influencer, you have to have an impact."

He also added, "Daraz started with only one influencer, now Daraz has more than 500+ influencers. Daraz has lots of categories, so do the influencers. So we see some alignments of interests."

Breity Sabrin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'The Marvel-Be You' said, "Over the two years of the pandemic, globally the influencer marketing has grown exponentially. And it is a growing trend in Bangladesh too. In the developed countries and even in our neighbouring country India, influencer marketing is very streamlined. We want the market to grow and be ready to face the next challenges. In a structured way, we want to act as a bridge."

She added, "And at the same time, Marvel - Be You is launching today. It is a soft launch along with the programme. This is also Marvel's first project. And marvel of tomorrow, we are planning to continue. We want to make something like the Met Gala or Filmfare."

A N M Ziaul Islam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantar Research (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, said, "Being data-centric with our work, we understand the value of quality over quantity. Therefore, Kantar's most important role was to authenticate every single piece of data that was necessary to achieve completion for this programme."

Through this event, aspiring content creators are expected to get a message that content creation is not just another hobby. People are pursuing it as a full-time independent job.

"Since Marvel itself is an influencer marketing platform, it will be able to help all upcoming influencers to launch their act," concluded co-anchor Sakib Bin Rashid.

Winners' Profiles

Antik Mahmud

Category: Art

Antik Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Already, Mahmud is encouraging the youth to learn animation. He also provides tips regarding animation in his videos. He also uploads animation tutorial videos. He has worked with 10 Minute School, Cartoon People and Prothom Alo. He is currently working for Antik Animated Studio his own studio.

Ayman Sadiq

Category: Business Next Gen

Ayman Sadiq. Photo: Collected

He is a visionary teacher who founded the country's largest online school, and half of its courses are free. He provides the opportunity for education at the lowest possible cost.

Rafsan Sabab

Category: COMEDY

Rafsan Shabab. Photo: Collected

A versatile emcee and comedian, he brought his own talk show with great humour. In the last two years, he has achieved significant growth.

Munzereen Shahid

Category: Community Engagement

Munzerin Shahid. Photo: Collected

She is a teacher, author and education consultant based in Dhaka. Her videos taught more than 10 million students. Over 25,000 students have enrolled in her spoken English course and over 70,000 students have purchased her spoken English book.

Shams Afroz Chowdhury

Category: Content Creator

Rafsan Shabab. Photo: Collected

Her content is based on humour and focuses on the usual things one would see in a Bangladeshi family.

Rasheduzzaman Rakib

Category: Content Creator

Rashed Rakib. Photo: Collected

Provides genuine and honest reviews on Bangladeshi movies, with a strong touch of humour and humbleness.

Fardeen Sharief (Banglar Rannaghor)

Category: Cooking

Banglar Rannaghor. Photo: Collected

Banglar Rannaghor has become one of the most influential cooking based Facebook pages in recent years. Their cooking style is very sophisticated and detailed. The visualization of the video content is one of a kind.

Ridy Sheikh

Category: DANCE

Ridhy Sheikh. Photo: Collected

A promising Bangladeshi dancer, choreographer, model and actor, she gained immense popularity over the years, both at home and abroad. Ridy's journey as a dancer began at the age of five, with Bangladeshi folk dance. She has been exploring styles such as hip-hop, jazz-funk, waacking, Indian folk dances, semi-classical fusions based on Bharatnatyam and Kathak and European dance forms among others.

Habiba Akter Shurovy

Category: Fashion

Habiba Surovy. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh based digital creator, fashion designer entrepreneur, she is an owner of "Shorobindu". She has brought huge changes in the fashion industry, content and blogging sector. In a very short time, she has reached far.

Navin Ahmed

Category: Makeup

Navin Ahmed. Photo: Collected

She is an entrepreneur who sets an example of how to be a mother, wife, and work-life balancer. She is well-known as a successful restaurateur and make-up artist, and many people idolise her as a role model.

Rafsan the ChotoBhai

Category: Food Blogger

Rafsan the Choto Bhai

With his age and lively personality, he has won millions of hearts. His collaborations with international food bloggers have set him apart.

Pritom Hasan

Category: Music

Pritom Hasan. Photo: Collected

One of the rising stars of the Bangla music industry. His "Bhenge Poro Na Ebhabe" has changed his style and created a huge buzz.

Munem Wasif

Category: Photography

Munem Wasef. Photo: Collected

He is a young and promising photographer from Bangladesh. He had exhibitions worldwide in countries such as Japan, France, England, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, UAE, Australia, and has displayed his work in the Dhaka Art Summit & Chobi Mela in Bangladesh

Niaz Morshed (Travelers of Bangladesh)

Category: Travel

Founded the biggest community of travellers with a follower base of over 1 million. He inspires thousands of followers to explore Bangladesh's marvels.

Nadir On The Go

Category: Travel

Nadir on the go. Photo: Collected

One of the most creative travel video-bloggers around, inspiring people to travel the world in a unique way. His creativity and spontaneity opened up a whole new level of travel video blogging.

Sadat Hossain

Category: Writer

Sadat Hossain. Photo: Collected

The perfect example of being impactful at a very young age. He is one of the most popular writers in Bangladesh at the moment. Some of his popular novels are Aarshinagor, Andarmahal, Manabjanam, Nisongo Nokkhotro, Nirbashon, Chadmabesh, Megheder Din and Ardhobrotto

Sohel Taj

Category: Well being

Sohel Taj. Photo: Collected

Aided a number of people by providing fitness and health advice, as well as bodybuilding advice.

Dr Saklayen Russel

Category: Well being

Saklayen. Photo: Collected

He is a Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon working as President, Social Awareness for Vascular Emergency and also as Joint Secretary of the Bangladesh Society of Vascular Surgeons.