Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Asma Bin Hosna Suporna, currently an eighth grader in Dagonbhuiyan Girls High School in Feni, aspires to become a doctor. She consistently tops her class. With a dream of pursuing a career in medicine, her initial plan was to choose science as her concentration from ninth grade.

However, recent changes to the curriculum have disrupted her plans. "I've heard a little about the new curriculum, but I don't have a clear idea about it. I only know there will be no groups, but I'm unsure about the content of our books," she said.

"Even our teachers are unable to provide us with details. I am still not sure if I will be able to pursue medicine after completing only two years of science studies in the 11th and 12th grades."

On 23 October this year, the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education issued a directive stating that under the new curriculum in 2024, separate concentrations such as Science, Business, and Humanities will no longer exist. Instead, students will undergo their studies within a unified class during the ninth and 10th grades.

In the new curriculum, students will be taught a total of 10 subjects from the ninth to the 10th grade, Language (Bangla and English) and Communication, Mathematics and Logic, Science and Communication Technology, Life and Livelihood, Society and Global Citizenship, Environment and Climate, Physical and Mental Health Protection, Values ​​and Ethics, and Arts and Culture.

Since the independence of the country, many changes have been made to the curriculum. However, the most significant shift occurred this year with a comprehensive overhaul of the curriculum and textbooks.

But since the introduction of the new curriculum across different classes in 2023, parents have raised diverse concerns. Some express discontent, noting that their children seem engrossed in mobile devices and the internet all day, ostensibly in pursuit of completing assignments. "It is happening because of the current curriculum's emphasis on assignments over traditional examinations," complained one parent.

Siddiqur Rahman, a former professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research and a member of the 18-member national education policy preparation committee formed in June 2009, said every system has its pros and cons.

"In this curriculum, the downside is that students will have a limited window of two years to establish a foundation in science, business, and humanities. This could pose a challenge, particularly for science students, who previously had a four-year duration to solidify their fundamentals, which was deemed sufficient."

He believes that this new method, mostly inspired by Finland, is more suited for small classes like ones with 20-25 students and where teachers are really good. "But here's the thing — our classes are big, and we don't have the same resources as developed countries. So, it might be a bit tricky. Plus, training every teacher in the whole country, especially in rural areas, could be tough because not everyone might catch on easily. So it's a very big challenge," he concluded.

New year, new blessings or big challenges?

Sirajam Munir Nirob, an 8th grader at Azim Uddin High School, Kishoreganj, is excited about the new curriculum. "Although I was planning to choose science, I am happy with the new curriculum," he said. "I think I will be able to make more informed decisions after my school years. Because during class 9th to 10th I will gain basic insights into science, commerce and humanities. This basic knowledge will help me to determine what suits me best for my future studies" he said.

He believes it is a good decision, at least during secondary education. "This way, everyone gets to explore a wider range of subjects and isn't limited to just one department. Later on, everyone will have the chance to pick the concentration they are interested in."

"My son's school teachers are also happy with this decision, however the coaching tutors are not," said Nirob's mother Julekha Akhter.

Tanzil Evne Jashim, a coaching tutor and founder of Jib-Biggan Pathshala based in Dhaka, said that until 2023, students studied 40 chapters in physics, chemistry, and biology during ninth and 10th grades. Now, as far as I heard with these subjects combined into one book, covering around 15 chapters, there might be concerns about students' foundational knowledge for the 11th grade.

"Furthermore, those of us who have been teaching in coaching for a long time besides studying in the university will now get very few students in the ninth and 10th grades. A sudden economic shock will also hit us," he added.

Government education officials have conveyed through various media outlets that the new curriculum has been crafted after examining curricula from several developed countries, including Finland, the US, the UK, and Australia.

According to Siddiqur Rahman, the elimination of group distribution in grade nine is not a new approach.

"This system was in place until 1961, and I personally passed the Matriculation exam in 1960 under this system." However, from 1962 onward, group distribution became part of the education policy, persisting until the present year.

"So, it should not be a big issue. Nonetheless, if this system undergoes change, and group distribution is reintroduced, it could pose a problem. The government should adhere to a consistent approach," he added.

Furthermore, he stated, this system will assist students in establishing a more solid foundation in basic education. It provides an additional two years for them to strengthen their fundamental knowledge. In the existing curriculum, students specialising in science may lack knowledge in business and social sciences, while those studying business may be lacking in understanding the basics of physics, chemistry, biology, or social science subjects.

"Nowadays, students often progress to the eighth grade and enthusiastically choose science, primarily guided by family decisions," noted Ahsanul Haque Rinku, a lecturer in management at Dhaka Residential Model College. "However, upon examining the business studies and humanities sections of colleges, particularly in esteemed institutions across the country, it becomes evident that a significant number of students originate from the science group."

This raises questions about the practical benefits of dedicating two years to studying science. In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. "This approach allows for more thoughtful consideration when selecting subjects," added Rinku.

He also mentioned that although they have not yet received the new books, they have undergone training concerning the new curriculum. The syllabus is more science-focused, so students in the ninth and 10th grades may not acquire the same insight into business education as they do in science.