The songs of trolleymen

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

Md. Obaidul Islam Raju joined the Railway Western Division in 2012 as a trolleyman and underwent training in Halishahar of Chattagram. The 55-day training focused on signal recognition, self-defense techniques, and basic firefighting methods.

When you hear the word 'trolleyman' you might be reminded of the famous Australian Trollyman - a homeless man from Melbourne, Australia, who used a shopping cart to confront an attacker armed with a knife. But Raju is a different kind of trolleyman in our railway system, and an important one at that.

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system; a person who helps to identify and rectify faults in the railway infrastructure. The role includes engineers who scrutinise and carry out different research on rail lines as well as personnel like masons or keymen who correct initial defects.

The 'wayman' also relies on a trolleyman to oversee railway surveillance, ensuring the safety and functionality of the tracks.

For the past two and a half months, Raju has been grappling with a pain in his right leg, a consequence of a severe ankle sprain. The incident occurred during their return from duty late at night, well past 10 pm. In the cloak of darkness, an autorickshaw unexpectedly appeared on the rail line, leading to a collision with the motor trolley.

The trolley collided with the autorickshaw at a rail gate and eventually struck a tree some distance away. The impact resulted in injuries to Raju's right leg, the engineer's head, and another trolley man's hand and leg.

Fortunately, a nearby railway hospital offered an opportunity for treatment, but it became apparent that the facility did not have the capacity to handle broken limbs. Consequently, Raju had to seek medical attention outside, and any expenses related to bone fusion therapy had to be borne all by himself.

Push vs. Motor

Railways employ two types of trolleys: push trolleys and motor trolleys. Push trolleys require manual effort and cover shorter distances, typically 30 or 40 km, accommodating 5-6 people, including engineers.

On the other hand, motor trolleys, supervised by senior engineers, go longer distances of 250–400 km, with a capacity for 10 or 11 persons.

Raju operates a motor trolley covering a 350 km route from Narsingdi to Bhairab, passing through Akhaura bypass to Sylhet, despite some closures and additions to the route.

During his initial years on the job, Raju was assigned to the push trolley for over two and a half years. Following a specific protocol, he had to venture out with the trolley at least four days a week, pushing it up to three spans before jumping on.

Each push covered half a kilometer, with the trolley continuing to move 500 meters after a 100-meter push.

Push trolleys, characterised by a wooden body and iron wheels, are equipped with gauges or iron sheets for measuring the width of the rail line. The trolley carries essential tools like welding machines, shovels, jigs, saws, and cutting machines in case of emergencies.

While riding on the trolley, the engineer meticulously inspects the alignment of the two rails, checks the condition of the nut-bolts connecting them, and ensures the straightness of the line.

For minor repairs, the engineer can either address the issue independently using tools on the trolley, or call a mechanic if necessary.

Generally, there is one keyman assigned for every six kilometers of railway, equipped with tools like ranges, hammers, saws, and other essentials stored in the luggage box. Their responsibilities include tightening loose components, clearing weeds, and repositioning stones along the railway track to maintain its integrity.

Unlike motor trolleys, push trolleys do not require a clear line for movement. Informing only the front and rear station masters is sufficient. During idle periods after departing an inter-city station, the push trolley is deployed, and there's a system in place to move trolleys to the side of the line when a train is approaching.

Accidents or extreme weather, trolleymen are there

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff. Their accommodations are strategically positioned near the rail line. For engineers, there are regional headquarters. For example, the headquarters for engineers overseeing the Bhairab to Atharobari route is situated in Kishoreganj.

On one occasion, Raju went on a ride that covered a distance of 38 km in a single day—from Rajshahi Sadar station to Abdulpur, passing through stations like Nandangachi, Haryana, and Sarada along the way.

The mission was to conduct a comprehensive survey, counting the number of bridges within that stretch of service and monitoring their condition.

"We identified approximately 50 bridges, although not all were conventional structures—some were simple culverts, others iron gutters, and a few pipe culverts," said Raju.

Raju and his team were out from 7 in the morning till 7 in the evening. Raju vividly recalled an incident when they had to lift the trolley while crossing the Hardinge Bridge.

"It's essential to ensure the track is clear before attempting such maneuvers on this bridge. Fortunately, there are designated spots to lower the trolley at specific intervals," he recalled.

Curves manifest on railway lines due to the scorching heat of summer, Raju explained. When the external temperature hits 40 degrees, the railway lines endure intense heat, rising to 45-47 degrees due to the influence of iron, stones, and other factors.

The expansion of iron in heat causes it to bend, lacking room for necessary expansion. Conversely, extreme cold compresses the railway lines, leading to the tearing and shattering of the nut-bolt connections between the iron bars.

Monsoons bring their own challenges, with tears accumulating between the sleepers. Heavy rains may cause the soil beneath the sleeper to collapse, potentially dislodging rocks.

As stones play a crucial role in distributing the load of hefty railway cars, even scattered stones pose a risk of accidents, necessitating vigilant surveillance. Regular patrols by the engineering department, facilitated by trolleymen, become indispensable for maintaining railway integrity.

When curves or compression occur, corrective measures involve pouring or compacting water to restore the original state. The T-system is employed to fill gaps resulting from line compression, and soil removal is countered by bringing in soil from the surrounding areas.

Motor trolleys, significantly heavier than push trolleys, are entirely constructed from iron. After use, they remain on the road for three to four days, with the option to be disassembled and stored or loaded onto local trains for transportation to specific stations.

Beyond the tracks

Trolleymen face challenges during strike-blockades, with more patrol work than repairs, especially in remote areas like Bhawal-Madhupur and Shaistaganj to Bhangarh Road. These isolated regions are susceptible to miscreants who may attempt to uproot the lines.

In the event of an accident, relief and rescue trains are dispatched, carrying essential goods and a trolleyman to address the ensuing chaos. The aftermath of an accident disrupts the railway line, increasing the workload for trolleymen and masons.

Initially, Raju harboured reservations about the job, particularly due to its strenuous nature. Following in his father's footsteps, who was also a trolleyman, Raju's perspective slowly changed over time.

Living in the Railway Staff Colony in South Saharanpur since 2000, Raju, now 32, finds satisfaction in knowing that his efforts contributed to the safe return of many passengers, despite his personal challenges like irregular meal times and days away from family. While the job involves risks, Raju views it as more than just employment; it is a service dedicated to the well-being of others.

Currently on a break due to a broken leg, Raju looks forward to resuming his duties after a few days of rest. Whether running to Bhairab, Shaistaganj, or Bhangarh, he remains committed to maintaining the railways.