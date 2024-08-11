Freight train service resuming tomorrow, passenger train from Tuesday 

Train service across the country is set to resume from tomorrow (12 August) after a week of closure.

Initially, freight train service will begin from Monday, Bangladesh Railway Director (Public Relations) Md Nahid Hasan Khan told The Business Standard today (11 August).

"Freight trains will run from 12 August, and mail, express, local and commuter trains will run from 13 August," he said.

"Intercity trains will start running from 15 August," he also said, adding that movement of Parabat and Jamalpur Express trains will remain inoperational temporarily."

Tickets for intercity trains will be up for sale from 5:00pm tomorrow.

Train services were disrupted in various places across the country from 18 July during the quota reform protest. Train service came to a complete halt after the then-government imposed a nationwide curfew on 19 July.

Later, commuter train service resumed on a limited scale on 1 August and operated till 3 August, before again coming to a halt.