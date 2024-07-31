Train services to resume on curfew breaks from tomorrow

Train services will resume from tomorrow on a limited scale during the relaxed curfew hours.

For now, short-distance train services will resume on a limited scale, as per the decision taken in this regard at a meeting including Bangladesh Railway officials today (30 July).

Railway Director Traffic (Commercial) Md Nahid Hasan Khan confirmed the matter to TBS and said short distance local, mail and commuter trains will start running from tomorrow while the curfew is relaxed.

No decision, however, was taken on resuming operations for intercity trains. The decision to this end will be announced later, he added.

Earlier on 27 July, Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway said, "We have not made any decision over passenger train operation till today. We will operate once we find the railway is safe for the passengers. It may take time. Now we only operate oil trains with the support of BGB."

On 24 July, the railway authorities had decided to resume operation. But at night on the same day, they backtracked on the decision to resume passenger train operations from 25 July.