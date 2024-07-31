Train services to resume on curfew breaks from tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Train services to resume on curfew breaks from tomorrow

For now, short-distance train services will resume on a limited scale, but no decision was taken on resuming operations for intercity trains

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:57 pm
A file photo of the Maitree Express
A file photo of the Maitree Express

Train services will resume from tomorrow on a limited scale during the relaxed curfew hours.

For now, short-distance train services will resume on a limited scale, as per the decision taken in this regard at a meeting including Bangladesh Railway officials today (30 July).

Railway Director Traffic (Commercial) Md Nahid Hasan Khan confirmed the matter to TBS and said short distance local, mail and commuter trains will start running from tomorrow while the curfew is relaxed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No decision, however, was taken on resuming operations for intercity trains. The decision to this end will be announced later, he added.

Earlier on 27 July, Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway said, "We have not made any decision over passenger train operation till today. We will operate once we find the railway is safe for the passengers. It may take time. Now we only operate oil trains with the support of BGB."

On 24 July, the railway authorities had decided to resume operation. But at night on the same day, they backtracked on the decision to resume passenger train operations from 25 July.

Top News

train / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

6h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

7h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

18h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

11m | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

1h | Videos
"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos