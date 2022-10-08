Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Panorama

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:51 pm

Related News

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:51 pm
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

In 1974 the Nobel Foundation decided that a prize cannot be awarded posthumously, unless death has occurred after the announcement of the Nobel Prize.

Prior to 1974, the Nobel Prize was awarded posthumously only twice: to Dag Hammarskjöld (Nobel Peace Prize 1961) and Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Nobel Prize in Literature 1931).

Following the 2011 announcement of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, it was discovered that one of the medicine laureates, Ralph Steinman, had died just three days earlier. 

The Board of the Nobel Foundation examined its statutes, and an interpretation of the purpose of the rule led to the conclusion that Ralph Steinman should continue to be a Nobel laureate, as the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet had announced the 2011 Nobel Prize laureates in physiology or medicine without being aware of his death.

Features

Nobel Prize / Nobel Prize 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

20m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

50m | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

40m | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

40m | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

4h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

18h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO