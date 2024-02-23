The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

Sinbad once joined traders on a voyage in pursuit of treasure. Upon reaching what seemed to be an island full of trees, they kindled a fire for warmth. Suddenly, the island began to vibrate, revealing that it was in fact a gigantic sleeping whale. Thus, the creature awakened and dove down, pulling Sinbad and his companions underwater.

Growing up, Abdullah Zahid read this story and long held the belief that after living somewhere for a long time, human beings also become somewhat like a whale. They never seem to wake up from their eternal sleep, giving others the impression of being someone they truly aren't.

"But in reality, we resemble the trees more than the whale," reflected Zahid during a recent conversation with The Business Standard. "No matter how long the whale slept, it was able to shift its location when necessary. But trees cannot do that. They take root somewhere, and cannot leave that place ever again."

This explains why, despite his initial intention to return to Bangladesh after a temporary stay in the US, he found himself unable to do so. He poured everything into starting a new life in the US, working as a taxi driver and part-time librarian while pursuing a Master's degree in his 40s.

And more importantly, he described in a recent New York Times story that he also had to go to the extent of sacrificing his conjugal closeness with his wife for achieving his American Dream.

But taking a closer look at his entire journey, it becomes evident that this sacrifice pales in comparison to the ultimate price Zahid paid: the decision to close the door on returning permanently to his homeland.

Once he established himself in a foreign land after years of relentless labour, he realised "there was truly no turning back."

But why exactly did he leave his motherland in the first place?

"Honestly, who doesn't hope for a better future for himself and his family?" Zahid said. And when it involves the prospect of building a life in the US, the will can indeed be an irresistible force.

So, it was the allure of a better life that led Zahid, already a well-established professional in the Fisheries Department after graduating from the Bangladesh Agriculture University, to leave everything behind and immigrate to the US after his wife Salma had won a spot in the diversity visa lottery.

At the turn of the century, Zahid, with his wife and little daughter Parama, set foot in the US. As expected, the entire family initially felt lost and longed for the simple yet secure lifestyle they had known back in Dhaka.

Nevertheless, at that time, Zahid's plan was simple. "I would find a good job. After working hard for a few years, we would save some money. After returning to Dhaka, we would buy a small apartment and maybe start a business. Who knows?" Zahid wrote in his NYT story.

In the beginning, while he took up the job of driving a taxi for three days a week, his wife started working in a restaurant. Concurrently, he was also pursuing a degree at Queens College.

Balancing work, studies, and family proved incredibly tough for Zahid. With bills to pay, he had no choice.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment overlooking Captain Tilly Park cost $1,100 monthly. Zahid, earning just $20 per hour driving a taxi, had to rise early on driving days, working from dawn to dusk to cover expenses. On the other days, he attended college classes. Some days, he juggled both work and classes, alternating between the two.

Amidst this, his bond with his family, especially his physical connection with his wife, became nearly non-existent.

Meanwhile, facing rising living costs in the US during the early 2000s, Zahid took a part-time job at a nearby library, paying $5 per hour. Despite the low wage, the role provided him with mental solace, allowing him to escape daily challenges and indulge in his love for books.

"Even during my varsity days back in Mymensingh, I used to read a lot," reminisced Zahid. "I also dabbled in writing and was a member of the Mymensingh Press Club."

Among the various jobs Zahid took on to support his family, he found the librarian role most fulfilling. He also volunteered for additional clerical tasks at the library.

Impressed by his dedication, the library authorities suggested that pursuing a degree in Library Science could lead to a higher position. Encouraged by this prospect, Zahid worked diligently, completing his Master's degree from City University of New York between 2000 and 2005.

With his degree, he secured the promised higher position and now thrives as the Manager at Queens Public Library.

And now, he is also giving back to his motherland in a number of ways.

Zahid has established a strong rapport with the Bangladeshi community in New York. He is esteemed for his assistance to young Bangladeshis who have recently arrived in the city and are uncertain about their next steps.

Zahid also organises literary events celebrating the Bangla language, often inviting renowned Bangladeshi authors.

Working in a library offers Zahid flexibility to pursue his literary endeavours alongside his job responsibilities. He has authored notable books on various topics, including the portrayal of the 1971 Liberation War by the world media, to the genesis of Bangladesh from East Pakistan, and the lesser-known aspects of Rabindranath Tagore's life.

In the past 24 years, Zahid has made significant progress toward his American Dream, owning a house and car in New York, while his daughter has graduated from medical college to become a successful doctor.

"Every job that may be deemed trivial in Bangladesh is regarded as dignified here in the US. If you are laborious and persistent enough in fulfilling your goals, you too can one day achieve your American Dream," Zahid remarked.

But obviously, there will always be some more collateral damage on the personal front than meets the eye.