Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

Be it a western outfit or a traditional one, you can always jazz it up with a statement piece. Model: Sadea Naowar Khan. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Statement jewellery is a large, unique, and fashionable piece that allows you to portray your personality. You can also make a statement about your mood and creativity with this particular piece of bling.

It is the one jewellery piece that is big and beautiful enough to captivate the attention of people, serving as the core of your attire. By wearing the right kind of statement jewellery with your outfit, you can make heads turn in a crowd.

Be it a western outfit or a traditional one, you can always jazz it up with a statement necklace, a chunky bracelet, a pair of dangle earrings or some stackable rings.

Photo: Kadambori

Do not worry if you feel underdressed for an occasion, you can always create a striking look with a statement piece. All you have to do is be creative and choose the right piece for your attire.

Statement jewellery is mostly worn with plain clothes. You can pair blue jeans and a black T-shirt or a white shirt with a statement necklace or even create a 'neck mess' by layering chains of different sizes and designs around your neck.

You can also compliment the different chains with a chunky stone pendant to accentuate your look.

You can style your casual loose-fitted kurtis with a pair of large, ornate jhumkas or wear black pants with a white silk shirt and complete your look with gold plated stackable rings along with a neck mess.

A pearl studded choker or a kundan neck piece with a plain shari will create a beautiful 80s vibe.

Photo: Kadambori

You can also pull off the perfect ethnic look with Afghan jewellery pieces. With solid coloured sharis or kurtis, a pair of large Afghan jhumkas or a long Afghan necklace can add the right pops of colour the outfits might be missing.

It is generally recommended you wear only one statement jewellery to maintain the balance and centre of attention. However, you can always twist the conventions and go for what suits you the most!

So, if you are up for creating a bold and beautiful look, you can check out the following brands with diverse statement jewellery collections:

Kadambori

Kadambori is famous for its wide variety of statement jewellery. The brand's most popular products are the kundan necklaces crafted by local artisans.

To create an edgy and earthy look, you can go for Kadambori's vintage handcrafted Afghan jhumkas or necklaces.

Photo: Kadambori

Kadambori's black polished Indian jewellery also has a high demand. You can also try out their pearl and silver-plated chokers for creating an elegant attire.

The price of statement black polished jhumkas starts from Tk450. Their ethnic statement pieces start from Tk1,820. The price of Afghan jewellery varies between Tk3,000 and Tk20,000.

Konya

Everyone loves Konya for their exquisite designs in statement jewellery. They have a huge collection of pearl-crafted statement jewellery.

Both silver and gold plated brass jewellery with pearls are available in unique designs. They also have gold-plated statement jewellery with premium ruby and emerald embedded in them.

This Eid, Konya brought their unique jewellery piece- the gajra set. Local artisans handcrafted this neck piece with small pearls and gold-plated brass to create intricate patterns of gajra flowers.

Photo: Kadambori

The price of the silver-plated jhumkas is between Tk650 and Tk1,550. The price of the silver plated statement necklaces is between Tk2,000 and Tk3,000.

Aarong

When you think of one of the best places for jewellery, Aarong's name will obviously come to your mind. It has gold, silver and pearl jewellery along with lots of gold-plated and metal options.

Photo: Kadambori

If you are looking for an elegant pair of silver earrings or a silver statement necklace, Aarong is the perfect place for you. You can also check out their large, stone-studded rings and bracelets.

The price of statement jhumkas starts from Tk6,000 and goes up to Tk12,000. The statement necklaces cost between Tk8,000 and Tk35,000.