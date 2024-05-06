Journey of jewellery in 'Goyna Gram'
Near the capital city of Bangladesh, 'Goyna Gram' is a village with a rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship dating back more than 150 years.
Previously, the jewellers used to make gold jewelleries but after the rise in gold prices, the jewellery artisans shifted to making silver jewellery.
After the 1900s, silver became less affordable as well, so they had to shift to brass and copper.
In recent years, there has been a high demand for gold-plated jewellery. Nearly all the households in the village are related to making jewellery in some way. Because of its supply chain in all 64 districts throughout the country, it is popularly known as 'Goyna Gram' rather than its own name, 'Vakurta'.
The artisans of this village make a wide range of jewellery, which includes earrings, rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, etc. All the glittery, sparkling jewelleries available in the big, glamorous shops are made in Vakurta.
Behind fully made fashionable eye-catching jewelleries, in shops lies the process of making these fashionable jewelleries, which is unseen by the majority.
This photo story tells the journey of jewellery, their process of making it, and represents the hands behind the shine we see.