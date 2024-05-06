Journey of jewellery in 'Goyna Gram'

In Focus

Shahrin Zahwa Rifat
06 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:18 pm

Related News

Journey of jewellery in 'Goyna Gram'

Shahrin Zahwa Rifat
06 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:18 pm
Bina Dash has grown up watching her mother help her father make jewellery. Now she earns eight to ten thousand taka every month by welding six to seven long necklaces (Shita Sar) each day. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
Bina Dash has grown up watching her mother help her father make jewellery. Now she earns eight to ten thousand taka every month by welding six to seven long necklaces (Shita Sar) each day. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

Near the capital city of Bangladesh, 'Goyna Gram' is a village with a rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship dating back more than 150 years. 

The first process is assembling the beads; mostly housewives in the village do it. For each necklace, they get up to 40 taka. Beside their household work they can assemble seven necklaces each day. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
The first process is assembling the beads; mostly housewives in the village do it. For each necklace, they get up to 40 taka. Beside their household work they can assemble seven necklaces each day. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

Previously, the jewellers used to make gold jewelleries but after the rise in gold prices, the jewellery artisans shifted to making silver jewellery.

A mixture of plaster mould is poured on the assembled beads. This process is called powdering and takes two to three hours to dry. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
A mixture of plaster mould is poured on the assembled beads. This process is called powdering and takes two to three hours to dry. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

After the 1900s, silver became less affordable as well, so they had to shift to brass and copper. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A mixture of plaster mould is poured on the assembled beads. This process is called powdering and takes two to three hours to dry. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
A mixture of plaster mould is poured on the assembled beads. This process is called powdering and takes two to three hours to dry. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

In recent years, there has been a high demand for gold-plated jewellery. Nearly all the households in the village are related to making jewellery in some way. Because of its supply chain in all 64 districts throughout the country, it is popularly known as 'Goyna Gram' rather than its own name, 'Vakurta'. 

Previously used manual machines have been replaced by modern techniques; gas burners and air compressors are being used now. With these new machines, the production rate has increased five times. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
Previously used manual machines have been replaced by modern techniques; gas burners and air compressors are being used now. With these new machines, the production rate has increased five times. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

The artisans of this village make a wide range of jewellery, which includes earrings, rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, etc. All the glittery, sparkling jewelleries available in the big, glamorous shops are made in Vakurta. 

Fully developed bases are ready to sell to the whole sellers. Each pair of bangles is sold for one hundred to six hundred taka. These bangles are polished and coloured by the resellers, and the market price of each pair is five hundred to two thousand taka. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
Fully developed bases are ready to sell to the whole sellers. Each pair of bangles is sold for one hundred to six hundred taka. These bangles are polished and coloured by the resellers, and the market price of each pair is five hundred to two thousand taka. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

Behind fully made fashionable eye-catching jewelleries, in shops lies the process of making these fashionable jewelleries, which is unseen by the majority.

A businessman has come from Bhaluka, Mymensingh, to buy jewellery for his shop. Alamgir has many customers from many districts. Alamgir says each shop has a product that costs from 10 lakhs to 50 lakhs taka. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
A businessman has come from Bhaluka, Mymensingh, to buy jewellery for his shop. Alamgir has many customers from many districts. Alamgir says each shop has a product that costs from 10 lakhs to 50 lakhs taka. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

This photo story tells the journey of jewellery, their process of making it, and represents the hands behind the shine we see.

Some shops keep fully finished jewellery, they also have entered e-commerce. Customers come to these shops to buy jewellery for their own use, as it is cheaper here than in the market. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.
Some shops keep fully finished jewellery, they also have entered e-commerce. Customers come to these shops to buy jewellery for their own use, as it is cheaper here than in the market. Vakurta, Savar, 10 September.

Top News

Life in Lens / jewellery / Craftsmanship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

10h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

3h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

3h | Videos
What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

What will Modi do after spreading religious hatred?

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

6h | Videos