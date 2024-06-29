US woman buys fake gold jewellry worth 300 rupees for 6 crore in India

A Jaipur-based shopkeeper has been accused of scamming an American woman into paying 6 crore rupees for artificial jewellery that was actually worth a mere 300 rupees. According to a report in the Economic Times, the US woman, named Cherish, paid the staggering amount for several pieces of jewellery purchased from a shop in Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

However, what the American woman assumed to be real gold ornaments were actually fake pieces with gold polish.

The scam came to light when Cherish displayed the pieces at an exhibition in the US in April this year. Upon discovering that she had been duped, she flew down to India to confront the shop owner, identified as one Gaurav Soni, reported NDTV.

The US woman filed a complaint with Jaipur Police and also sought the help of the US embassy in the matter.

In her complaint filed on 18 May, Cherish told the police that she came into contact with Soni through Instagram in 2022. Over two years, she bought several pieces of jewellery from him. Believing that she was buying real gold ornaments, she paid over 6 crore rupees for the pieces. However, reports suggest that the real value of the fake jewellery could be closer to 300 rupees.

Gaurav Soni is currently on the run along with his father, Rajendra Soni. Efforts are on to trace the father-son duo. Meanwhile, the person accused of providing authenticity certificates for the fake jewellery has been arrested.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused sold silver jewellery with gold polish, valued at 300 rupees, to the foreigner for 6 crore rupees. They also provided her with a certificate of authenticity. Nand Kishore, who issued the fake certificate, has been arrested, and a search is underway for the absconding father and son," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said.