A guide to winter skincare

Winter is truly a lovely time of the year. Wrapped in sweaters and shawls, we enjoy the cool, crisp air and the warm sunshine. But winter also means dry hair, chapped lips, and many other skin problems.

Fear not, as we have prepared a list of skincare products that will protect your skin for the next two to three months. They are easily available and known for their high-quality and effective results.

However, these products alone would not help you get healthier skin. So make sure you drink enough water, get seven to eight solid hours of sleep, and use sunscreen every day.

Moreover, every skin is different and reacts differently to skincare products, so get a patch test done before using any of them.

Go coco 'nuts'

Coconut oil is not only a great conditioner for hair, it is equally great for your skin. It gives you a soft, supple skin and it is one of the best moisturisers for winter.

Even if you have oily skin, you can use a bit of coconut oil without the fear of getting acne. It is also great for cracked heels.

You could use Superdrug Coconut Oil for Hair and Skin (Fragranced). A 500ml container, which would last for a long time, costs around Tk1,550.

There is also Superdrug Coconut Oil for Hair and Skin and Superdrug Coconut Oil with Argan for Hair and Skin. A 125ml container costs around Tk700.

Better with 'butter'

The texture of body butters are almost like whipped cream and they feel great on skin. They are easily absorbed and leave no sticky residues.

The Body Shop has a range of body butters in heavenly smells like Mango, Warm Vanilla, Mojito, Honey etc. The 200ml tubs cost around Tk1,650.

Vaseline also has an Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Pure Cocoa Body Butter that is available at Tk880 for a 250ml container.

You could also try out the Soap and Glory Call of Fruity No Woman No Dry Body Butter. A 300ml tub is priced at around Tk1,650.

Heal with oil

Body oils are good alternatives to usual body lotions or creams. They are usually light-weight and do not have strong scents. A quick rub with body oil after shower would keep your skin hydrated and smooth.

We recommend Palmer's 24 Hour Moisture Coconut Body Oil. It smells really nice and has a non-greasy formula. A 150ml bottle costs Tk980.

There is also Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Butter Vitalising Body Gel Oil, a relatively new product in the market with good reviews. A 200ml bottle is available at around Tk850.

Lip balms all the way

For softer lips, we would recommend the cult favourite brand, Burt's Bees. Burt's Bees lip balms are amazing and work like magic on chapped lips.

A 4.25g tube of Burt's Bees Moisturising Lip Balm in Beeswax would cost Tk750.

There are other perfumed ones like Honey, Pink Grapefruit etc that cost around Tk650 for the same sized tube.

Where to find: You would find these products at online shops like The Mall BD, Vivis, Shajgoj, Carnesia, and Banglashoppers and any super shops in the city.