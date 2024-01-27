Tetulia records lowest temperature for 2nd consecutive day, 7.2°C today

Environment

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 12:39 pm

This comes after the area recorded season's lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius just a day before, on 26 January

File Photo. Picture: UNB
File Photo. Picture: UNB

Tetulia in Panchagarh district has recorded Bangladesh's lowest temperature today (27 January) for the second day in a row, at 7.2 degrees Celsius, amidst a countrywide mild to moderate cold wave.

This comes after the area recorded the season's lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius just a day before, on 26 January.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reports that the cold wave is affecting Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and several districts including Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Jashore, Kushtia, and Chuadanga.

Forecasters warn of moderate to thick fog, especially over river basins which may potentially impact inland river transport.

The overall weather across the country is expected to be dry with a partly cloudy sky, with a slight fall in night temperatures and stable day temperatures.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga has been grappling with intense colds, disrupting day-to-day life, especially affecting children and the elderly, reports UNB.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius in the district, said meteorologist Rakibul Hasan from the district Met Office.

Though the sun is visible, a mild cold wave has been prevailing in the district for the past few days.

The day labourers are the worst sufferers due to lack of daily jobs amid the cold.

Some people were seen keeping warm by burning logs while most preferred to stay indoors.

Liakat Ali, a rickshaw puller from Chuadanga district town said, "If this situation continues then it will be difficult for me to maintain the family."

Majid, a day labourer, feared that he would have to starve if the situation continued for more days.

