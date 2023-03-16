First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy

Re/DRESS , a fully recycled textile fashion brand, launched in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 March), said a press release.

Items by Re/DRESS are designed and made in Bangladesh; and will be available at Friendship Colours of the Chars, Yellow and soon at the Taaga shop-in-shop inside the Aarong Tejgaon multi-brand outlet.

Re/DRESS is a unisex collection made from soft, breathable woven and knit textiles produced in Bangladesh from plastic bottles and cotton waste.

As a social enterprise, Re/DRESS promotes responsible fashion. The brand has been designed to promote Bangladesh as one of the largest cotton recycling hubs in the world.

The brand works with local recycling and garment factories willing to push the limits of cotton recycling to produce proof-of-concept textiles.

Simple lines, neutral colours and a comfortable fit ensure that the clothes by Re/DRESS won't go out of style, can be dressed up or worn casually, and are perfect for a Dhaka summer, the press release added.

The designers borrowed from the South Asian silhouette, and came up with a minimal, very contemporary collection for all ages.

"Catastrophic climate change means we must support recycling; I also like Re/DRESS because it's for all ages and genders," said choreographer and content creator Ridy Sheikh.

"I am concerned about where my clothes come from and want to make responsible choices," said Jahidul Islam, a textile technology student who leads the Re/DRESS volunteer team.