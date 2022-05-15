6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

Every eye shape is captivating in its own way, be it round, almond, hooded, upturned, or downturned in shape. But, it is no secret that bigger, brighter eyes create a more appealing look. Here are a few makeup tips for creating larger and brighter eyes.

Smart application of eyeliner

Applying eyeliner all the way around your eyes tends to make your eyes look smaller as eyes appear fenced or circled doing so. Try to apply eyeliner only to the outer three-fourths of your eyelid. Avoid lining the inner corner of your eyes.

Get your eyebrows in shape

Groomed, arched eyebrows create a flattering frame for the eyes. And anything that accentuates the eyes is going to make them appear larger.

Use white/ nude kajal on lower lids

Drawing the lower waterline with white or other light colours actually makes the eyes look noticeably more prominent and bigger. However, overdoing it might look awkward.

Use a brown or coloured eyeliner

Black might be your go-to colour when it comes to eyeliner, but using a brown or coloured eyeliner can also help make your eyes appear bigger and brighter.

Make your inner corner bright

This technique helps to bring more light into your eyes and produces the effect of larger-looking eyes. Pick bright eyeshadows from the palette though; a harsh white might look theatrical.

Even out dark circles

Dark circles can make your eyes appear smaller. The appropriate concealer can work double - even triple - duty on darkness and discolouration. It can also brighten up the entire eye area and draw attention to darker lashes.