Optometrists will play a role to make healthcare more dynamic: Dr ABM Abdullah

Professor Emeritus and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr ABM Abdullah has said Bangladesh made significant progress in two areas of the health care sector – cardiology and eye care.

"We expect that optometrists will also play a role in the future to make the health services of the country more dynamic," he said at an event to celebrate World Optometry Day organised by Bangladesh Association of Optometrists (BAO) with the slogan 'Advancing optometry's commitment to global eye care' at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Professor Dr. ABM Abdullah said, "The subject of optometrists is new to our country, but there is a need for optometrists in eye care services. Optometrists are highly regarded in almost every country in the developed world. They work alongside ophthalmologists in every hospital. In this way quality eye care services can be provided with ease."

President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin said, we are now moving towards Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh, and Optometrists have a role providing people with vision care services in a smart way.

Salahuddin Sumon, president, BAO said, optometrists work with visual defects, low-vision, vision therapy, contact lenses, and myopia control.

General Secretary of BAO Rajikul Hasan said with government's support, optometrists can play an effective role in eye care services on a larger scale.