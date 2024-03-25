Optometrists will play a role to make healthcare more dynamic: Dr ABM Abdullah

Health

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 04:25 pm

Related News

Optometrists will play a role to make healthcare more dynamic: Dr ABM Abdullah

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Emeritus and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr ABM Abdullah has said Bangladesh made significant progress in two areas of the health care sector – cardiology and eye care. 

"We expect that optometrists will also play a role in the future to make the health services of the country more dynamic," he said at an event to celebrate World Optometry Day organised by Bangladesh Association of Optometrists (BAO) with the slogan 'Advancing optometry's commitment to global eye care' at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Professor Dr. ABM Abdullah said, "The subject of optometrists is new to our country, but there is a need for optometrists in eye care services. Optometrists are highly regarded in almost every country in the developed world. They work alongside ophthalmologists in every hospital. In this way quality eye care services can be provided with ease."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin said, we are now moving towards Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh, and Optometrists have a role providing people with vision care services in a smart way. 

Salahuddin Sumon, president, BAO said, optometrists work with visual defects, low-vision, vision therapy, contact lenses, and myopia control.

General Secretary of BAO Rajikul Hasan said with government's support, optometrists can play an effective role in eye care services on a larger scale.

 

eye / health / Dr ABM Abdullah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

7h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

2h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

4h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

20h | Videos