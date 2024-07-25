Using environmental experience design to prevent crime in Bangladesh

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design has helped the Netherlands to reduce their crime (left). The process can help Bangladesh as well (right). Photos: Wikimedia Commons (left), Syed Zakir Hossain (right)

Bangladesh is going through rapid urbanisation, but we need to ensure those cities are safe to live in as well. Crime prevention and policing are two issues that need to be addressed to ensure safety. This is where environmental architectural design based on human experiences comes in. Strategic urban planning and spatial design can naturally help reduce crime and improve residents' quality of life.

Environmental design affects human behaviour. According to Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), building design and application can help to reduce crime in a society. With CPTED ideas, Bangladeshi cities could become safer and more vibrant. CPTED places emphasis on natural surveillance, which includes making environments highly visible.

Open sightlines, bright streets, careful window placement, and public space layout can all contribute to achieving this goal.

Many Dhaka neighbourhoods have poorly lit streets and tight lanes, making crime simple to overlook. Enhancing street illumination and designing buildings with large windows facing public areas could improve criminal activity detection and reporting.

Another crucial element of CPTED is spatial strengthening. This idea uses physical design to represent ownership and differentiate private and public spaces. Residents can gain property control with fences, signage, and landscaping.

In Chittagong, community gardens and well-kept parks provide leisure and foster communal ownership and satisfaction, which may prevent vandalism and other minor crimes.

Crime prevention also requires access management. Restricting access to specified areas may reduce unauthorised access. Gates, obstacles, and regulated entrance points promote this. Since regulated access points discourage illegal entry, Rajshahi residential complexes with them have seen a drop in theft and damage.

The maintenance and management of urban spaces are equally vital. Broken windows, street art, and rubbish might indicate neglect and encourage additional criminal activity. According to the broken windows theory, apparent disturbances and neglect create an environment favourable to more serious crimes. Regular public area maintenance and community participation in cleanliness can contribute to a less criminalised environment.

Bangladesh can learn from a variety of successful CPTED implementations around the world. In Medellín, Colombia, once one of the most violent cities in the world, the introduction of public transportation systems like cable cars and outdoor escalators in impoverished neighbourhoods has increased access and reduced violence. The establishment of public parks, libraries, and schools complemented these efforts, transforming the urban landscape and fostering societal unity.

In the Netherlands, Rotterdam has established a comprehensive CPTED approach that involves renovating public places to improve natural surveillance, enhancing lighting, and involving the community in crime prevention activities.

As a result, Rotterdam's crime rate has dropped significantly over the last decade. Closer to home, Ahmedabad in India used CPTED ideas to revitalise its riverfront. Ahmedabad has successfully decreased crime by providing adequately illuminated, accessible public spaces with excellent sightlines and a mix of residential, business, and recreational zones.

To implement CPTED in Bangladesh, architects, urban planners, judicial authorities, and the community must work together. Policy and investment objectives also need to be adjusted. The government could play a significant role by integrating CPTED concepts into built environmental design laws and motivating developers to implement these measures.

Education and awareness are also important. CPTED-based training programmes for architects, urban planners, and judicial officials may ensure that new developments and urban redevelopment projects contain crime prevention techniques. Public awareness initiatives can bring the community together and motivate residents to actively maintain and secure their neighbourhoods.

Furthermore, data-driven approaches can improve the efficacy of CPT projects. Using crime data to identify hotspots and target actions can help ensure resources are used efficiently. Technology, such as CCTV cameras and smart lighting systems, can help with environmental design by adding levels of protection and monitoring.

Bangladesh's future of crime prevention is built on traditional methods and modern, design-based solutions. By incorporating CPTED concepts, we may design urban spaces that are both visually beautiful and fundamentally safer. This comprehensive approach to built-environmental design can promote a sense of community, reduce crime, and ultimately improve the quality of life for all people.

As Bangladesh grows and urbanises, including architectural design through environmental experiences design (EXD) into crime prevention strategies is a hopeful step forward. We can develop resilient, dynamic, and secure cities for future generations by drawing on worldwide models and personalising solutions to our specific circumstances.

Sketch: TBS

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

