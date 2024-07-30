Blooming through the ages: The enduring power of floral motifs

Flowers have always held a pivotal role in the culture of the subcontinent. The floral-filled Bar Palladio in the Narain Niwas Palace hotel in Jaipur was painted by Vikas Soni. Photo: Thames & Hudson

A home isn't just the place you share with your family, it's also the place which gives you the most comfort. Interior designers understand this concept well, which is why floral motifs have remained highly popular in interior designing for a long time.

Flowers look beautiful in a vase, but they can also look good on your walls, furniture and curtains. Beyond mere decoration, floral prints also add warmth and colour to your home while evoking a sense of belonging.

In ancient Egypt and Rome, artisans adorned glass vessels with intricate floral designs using enamel, a type of glass paint, to add depth and artistry.

Florals were popular during the Middle Ages, during the Renaissance too when roses and lilies were painted everywhere. The Mughal and Ottoman era architecture had beautiful intricate floral patterns and motifs.

The red and green minakari flowers on the white marble walls of the Taj Mahal is also another example of how florals remained popular through ages.

Interior design serves as a canvas for subtle yet powerful touches that transform any space. Beyond homes and restaurants, even offices benefit from elements of design that amplify their sophistication and clarity.

While residences often feature soft, curved edges and intricate detailing, offices lean towards sharp, bold lines that exude a sense of professionalism. This distinction explains why floral patterns, more common in residential settings, are rarely found in office environments.

From sofas and curtains to cushions and headboards, upholstery is the easiest medium to incorporate floral motifs in your home. Photo: The Architect’s Diary

According to M Shihabul Wares of DOT Architects, "Floral motifs are always a designer's favourite because they add more colours to a place without much effort. The purpose of using floral motifs in any residence or restaurant is to reduce the overall sharpness, so that the people residing in them or visiting them get the chance to settle down."

Wares said that currently, one of the trending floral motifs in interior design is moulding (defined) patterns, which is making a comeback after a significant absence.

"These patterns harken back to the elegance seen during the Mughal and Sultanate eras. Their simplicity adds a touch of allure, instantly enhancing the attractiveness of any wall."

5 ways to incorporate floral motifs in your home

M Shihabul Wares believes that although the scope of incorporating floral motifs are somewhat limited, there are few places where they can be easily included.

Floral design partitioning

Tired of boring walls? Floral partitions can transform a room divider into a conversation piece. Especially when the rest of the décor leans towards simplicity, designers may explore floral-patterned partitions.

Unlike solid walls, floral partitions often feature open designs or lighter materials like wood or frosted glass. This allows natural light to filter through, keeping the space feeling airy and bright.

These partitions are a unique way to add personality and functionality to your space.

Wallpapers with floral motifs can act as a jumping-off point for your entire design scheme. Photo: Harlequin

Wallpapers with floral motifs

Floral wallpapers are perhaps the easiest to install and change the way your room looks. They can transform a boring, white wall into a beautiful one.

They are also a fantastic way to bring the outdoors in and can create a sense of tranquillity in a bedroom, add vibrancy to a living room, or transform a bathroom into a spa-like retreat.

Florals are a design element with a rich history, yet they constantly evolve. New printing techniques allow for stunning realism or artistic interpretations, keeping the look fresh and exciting.

Wallpapers with floral motifs can act as a jumping-off point for your entire design scheme. Choose a colour palette from the flowers themselves to paint furniture or pick accent pieces. The possibilities are truly endless.

Studies suggest that surrounding ourselves with nature, even in the form of floral patterns, can have a positive impact on our mood and well-being. Florals can evoke feelings of joy, relaxation, and peace.

To add a pop of colour to your apartment, try incorporating floral motifs on your furniture pieces. Photo: Ian Snow Ltd

Floral tiles and ceilings

Today's floral tiles come in an array of styles. They can act as a statement piece on their own, or be beautifully paired with other design elements. They can turn a room from vintage chic to modern minimalist. Moreover, unlike plain tiles, florals add a unique focal point to any room.

A floral ceiling can add a nice touch to the room, as can a high-ceilinged entryway adorned with a grand floral medallion. A more subtle floral pattern on a coffered ceiling can add a layer of sophistication to your living room.

Washbasins with floral motifs

A basin with floral designs may not be to everyone's liking, but the right one can elevate a humble corner in a dining room to an artsy one. It is definitely better to avoid the ones that look like fruit bowls.

You can draw on your door frames to bring a touch of the floral trend. Photo: Pinterest

Florals in upholstery

From sofas and curtains to cushions and headboards, upholstery is the easiest medium to incorporate floral motifs in your home. Contemporary or classic, large or small scale – the choice is yours.