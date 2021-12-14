Do’s and don’ts for a Bangladeshi kitchen setup

Amirul Islam, a former architect and interior designer of RAJUK, has been working for 25 years.

After building hundreds of kitchens for both builders and consumer clients, Amirul has compiled a list of kitchen do's and don'ts to ensure that customers get a safe area with the perfect appearance.

He said, "From outdated cabinetry and low-quality flooring to stainless-steel overload and wasted space, we have seen it all as kitchen designers."

Here are his top dos and don'ts for successful kitchen design to help you make the most of the space you have.

Do's

Ensure kitchen safety: Knives, electrical instruments, gas burners and other similar items should be stored with care and be out of reach of children.

Design the kitchen: A kitchen should be designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. Make sure that all of your kitchen equipment and appliances are at a comfortable height for you. Place the stove away from the kitchen entrance.

Ensure sufficient ventilation: To avoid fumes and stink, the kitchen should have appropriate lighting and ventilation. For ventilation and cooking emissions, proper doors, windows, and kitchen hoods are essential. An exhaust fan can be set up as needed.

Maintain neatness: Choose a simple design that will be easy to clean and organise. Go for counters that are not too difficult to reach. Pay careful attention to the design of the kitchen.

Increase kitchen space: Stand in the middle of the kitchen and examine the walls. If you like, you can personalise and place shelves on your wall, which will be aesthetically pleasing and increase your storage area at the same time.

Try to have an attached balcony: If there is a veranda or balcony attached with the kitchen, then some things can be kept there. This can greatly reduce the kitchen space crisis.



Don'ts

Avoid flammable materials: While selecting fittings, accessories or materials, avoid flammable things like synthetic curtains, plastic shades or laminated tabletops.

No open garbage cans: Installing open rubbish bins in the kitchen is not a good idea because moist waste is typically degradable. This may cause the kitchen to stink.

Do not pick a design that is not appropriate for your space: If a particular design does not suit your area, however, you must make do with what you have because utility is key.

My Kitchen by Tilottoma

My Kitchen, a kitchen appliance and accessories brand by Tilottoma Bangla Group, has been working with modular kitchens in Bangladesh.

The company is the official dealer of popular foreign brands like Grohe, Inax, American Standard, Haffle and Bloom.

The brand offers kitchen appliances like oven, burner, kitchen hood and chimney, dishwasher, refrigerator, etc. And for fittings and hardware, My Kitchen has a range of hinges, drawer handles, taps and sinks.

For woods and shutters, the brand suggests using plywood and MDM as these are the most long-lasting and durable.

According to Tilottoma officials, a modular kitchen will cost you from Tk4 lakh to Tk15 lakh, depending on the materials, appliances and accessories you use.