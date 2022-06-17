Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Eshadi Sharif
17 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 11:46 am

Cheez's Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

We have reviewed the new side dish from Cheez for you which is essentially a long, thin loaf of bread with the top cut out, making space for a decadent savoury filling starring an egg yolk

Eshadi Sharif
17 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 11:46 am
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

With a combination of relatable marketing and delicious food, they have earned a spot in the hearts of diners. Whenever Cheez releases a new item on their menu, it never fails to become the centre of attention among food enthusiasts. The case was no different when they released their new Cheez Boats. 

Their Cheez Boats are new side dishes that put a twist on classic garlic bread. The new dish is essentially a long, thin loaf of bread with the top cut out, making space for a decadent savoury filling and an egg yolk. 
Most times the best judge of a line of food is their classic option, which, in this case is their Classic Garlic Cheez Boat. As the name suggests, this dish's most prominent flavours are garlic and cheese. When you order this dish, you have the option of having it with or without the egg yolk. 

The dish's highlight has to be the bread. It is deliciously fluffy and light, which is what makes it such a great companion to the filling. The filling in the bread boat is reminiscent of the sauces and fillings they use for their pastas, so the flavours are familiar. Even through all the creaminess, the garlic cuts through the flavour profile. 

However, its decadence is its downfall. Its filling is incredibly cheesy and creamy, making it a very heavy dish to have. As a side dish, it could kill your appetite and fill you up before you reach the main pizza or pasta. It is even hard to have on its own as there is no acidity to cut through the dairy, which you get in pizza from the marinara sauce. 

This dish is recommended for people who are fans of their pastas, as the filling in the bread is similar to that of their pastas. As this dish can get quite heavy if you are pairing it with a pizza or pasta, but you can share it with a friend or two over a meal. 

The Classic Garlic Cheez Boat is available at all their outlets. However, they currently do not have an option for takeaway or home delivery for the Cheez Boats. 

Cheez offers four different types of Cheez Boats, ranging from Tk299 to Tk399. 

Cheez

