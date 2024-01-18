Visuals of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. It is named after the Sheikh who is buried there, is one of the largest mosques in the world.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It has capacity for no fewer than 40,000 people. Explore this unique, sumptuous architectural gem, enclosed by shimmering lakes and boasting an impressive array of domes and columns, studded with gold.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside, the excess and magnificence continues: 24 carat gold plated chandeliers, precious stones, marble, a huge hand-woven Iranian prayer mat, and last but not least, in the main prayer room, a massive chandelier, 10 metres wide and weighing 9 tonnes.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

One of the jewels in the crown of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Architectural styles: Islamic Architecture, Mughal Architecture, Ottoman Architecture, Moorish Architecture.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

One of the largest mosques in the world, topped with 82 white domes of varying sizes.